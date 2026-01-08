(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🙌 The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is getting a SteamOS version in June, following the Legion Go S

💪 SteamOS offers performance and battery life improvements compared to the Windows version

😮 The handheld features an 8.8-inch 144Hz 1200p OLED display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme/Z2 chips

💰 The SteamOS version will be cheaper, costing $1,200, while the Windows 11 version is $1,350

Lenovo has announced at CES 2026 that its flagship handheld, the Lenovo Legion Go 2, is getting a SteamOS version in June.

It’s the second handheld from Lenovo to adopt Valve’s operating system after the Lenovo Legion Go S.

Valve’s lightweight and console-like interface offers many advantages over Windows. The SteamOS version of the Lenovo Legion Go S showed notable performance and battery life improvements compared to Microsoft’s operating system, and it’s likely the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will show similar results.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is already an excellent handheld, with a gorgeous 144Hz, 1200p 8.8-inch OLED display and detachable, Switch 2-like controllers. It’s also powered by the newer AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme and Z2 chips.

However, despite Microsoft’s best efforts, Windows still isn’t ideal for smaller screens, and performance can be impacted due to background processes and unwanted bloatware. Valve’s SteamOS is designed purely for gaming, and it’s far more accessible, customizable and lighter to run.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 Ryzen 2 Extreme model with SteamOS will be a shade cheaper than the Windows 11 version when it launches in June. It’ll cost $1,200 instead of $1,350 for the Windows 11 version.

In our Lenovo Legion Go 2 review, we said: “This is the ultimate gaming handheld for an HDR gaming experience, even if it costs double, if not more, than most of its competitors.”

