👀 A Nintendo Direct took place today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST

📣 We were expecting to see loads of new Switch 2 games (and we did)

🗡️ The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was heavily rumored

😮 At 50 minutes, this was one of the longest Nintendo Direct presentations

Walmart: Nintendo Switch 2

10:56 AM: And that’s a wrap. We’re closing with a message from Devon Pritchard, the new President and COO of Nintendo of America. Sorry for the horrible screen grab, Devon, but time waits for no one! She’s reminding everyone that Treehouse: Live is up next, where we’ll see more about a few games we’ve seen today. Don’t expect to see The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, obviously.

If you enjoyed the live blog, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to The Shortcut to support our work! You’ll also find all the trailers from the Nintendo Direct below. Thanks, and have a great day, everyone!

10:54 AM: Zelda! Zelda! Zelda! It’s true. We’re getting a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Expect to see grown men cry. Women scream. And everyone to join hands and sing in unison. It’s out later in 2026, but nothing much was shown. More details will be announced later. Oh, Nintendo. What a tease!

10:52 AM: All the Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Switch 2, and they’re no longer cloud versions! I know a lot of people have been asking for that, so expect some very happy Kingdom Hearts fans. And wow, we’re getting our first look at Kingdom Hearts IV in, like, forever. It’s launching on Switch 2 the same day as other platforms.

10:50 AM: A montage of games are being shown now, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, which is out later today, the next entry in the Metal Gear Solid Collection, Day-Z, and Snow Runner, which is also out later today. Oh, and there’s Fitness Boxing 3, out July 16, and Everbloom, which is available Spring 2027. Oh, and don’t forget about Final Fantasy 14, which is out in August.

10:48 AM: Another notable port is coming to Switch 2 in Metaphor ReFantazio. It’s out November 12, 2026. Minecraft is also getting a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It’ll have Vibrant Visuals, better lighting, and you can carry over your worlds from Switch. Fun fact: I’ve still never played Minecraft. It’s out this year.

New Joy-Con 2 colors

10:46 AM: To celebrate the launch of Splatoon Raiders, we’re also getting two new Switch 2 Joy-Con colors: Blue and Light Yellow! They’re out July 23.

10:44 AM: A closer look at Splatoon Raiders now. You can make use of awesome gadgets to take down enemies, but there are loads of salmonids to defeat. You’ll level up as you go and customize upgrades you unlock. More details are coming in a Splatoon Raiders Direct on June 30. A Splatfest will also be held in Splatoon 3.

The Duskbloods gets a closed network test

10:43 AM: The Duskbloods, the next big game from FromSoftware, is getting a closed network test this summer. Expect a lot of excitement about that.

10:40 AM: Pikuniku 2 lets you wander, solve puzzles, and even gossip. It’s out next year for Switch 2. But you’ll probably be more interested in a brand-new Dragon Quest game, right? Well, Dragon Quest is getting its own Pokémon-style game that lets you create and combine monsters that will fight for you. It’s called Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World. It’s out December 3, 2026.

10:38 AM: Final Fantasy Resonance is the next game in Square Enix’s beloved HD-2D art style. It features turn-based battles, but also characters from other FF games like Cloud Strife? It’s out October 22, 2026.

10:36 AM: Okay, I’ve managed to catch my breath after that reveal. More games now, including Hello Kitty Party Land, a Switch 2 exclusive coming October 29, 2026. Star Fox is also being shown again, a game I’m really looking forward to. A reminder: it’s out June 25, 2026. And what’s this? A free demo will be available later today.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort announced

10:34 AM: A closer look at thumb wrestling now. Only on Nintendo Switch 2. You can’t thumb wrestle on Xbox or PS5, or even Steam. The console war is over.

10:31 AM: Oh, we’re going back to Wuhu Island for Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. There’s boxing, table tennis, archery, and tennis. Plus, volleyball, bowling, basketball, golf, and… thumb wrestling? There’s also skateboarding, power cruising, prop plane, and jump rope. That’s a crazy amount of sports. And yes, you can use your Miis. Game of the year confirmed? It’s out on October 22, 2026, and it’s a Switch 2 exclusive.

New Xenoblade revealed and Switch 2 Editions on the way

10:28 AM: And then Nintendo casually reveals the next Xenoblade game! Damn, that was smooth. It looks like you play as a female character this time around, and it looks very visually impressive. It’s called Xenoblade: Genesis and it’s slated for 2027.

10:26 AM: Apologies to the Muramasa game, but this is more important. Nintendo is making Switch 2 Editions of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The games are also getting some new content, like a high-speed vehicle in Xenoblade Chronicles 1. The digital version and upgrade pack are available later today. Xenoblade 2 and 3 will be available July 30 and December 1, respectively.

Impressive Switch 2 ports are coming

10:24 AM: Nintendo Switch 2 is also getting Devil May Cry 5, and it’ll run at 60fps in both TV and handheld mode. New content is also included in Devil May Cry 5: DeviL Hunter Edition. It’s out June 23, 2026.

10:22 AM: Lords of the Fallen II is an unexpected Switch 2 port, but shows just how impressive Nintendo’s hardware is. It’s out this fall and also joins Lies of P: Complete Edition. It’s out August 6, 2026, and includes Overture, the prequel expansion to the main game.

Donkey Kong fans rejoice

10:20 AM: A DK Challenge event is coming to Switch Online, which are basically mini challenges in older games. What’s cool is you can earn collectable cards to show off to your friends. Are these Nintendo achievements? The challenges begin today and end September 1.

New Mario themed-content is also coming Donkey Kong Bananza. Smash through blocks, collect coins, and dress up DK and Pauline as Mario and Luigi. Cool!

10:19 AM: Ninjala 2 is up next, and it’s taken quite a different direction. It’s now open world, and apparently it’s pronounced Ninja-la, not Nin-jala like I’ve been saying for years. Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet is a Switch 2 system and it’s out next spring.

Fire Emblem release date

10:16 AM: Fire Emblem time. There’s no way I can condense the often convoluted story and names of a Fire Emblem game here, so I’ll give you the key info. You’ll need to use your free time to train, and combat is obviously turn-based tactical battles. You’ll need to consider your unit’s strengths and weaknesses, and each of the four main characters has special techniques to turn the tide of battle.

Fire Emblem: Fortunes Wave launches September 17, 2026. A special edition will be available to fans.

Pokopia free update and DLC

10:13 AM: Pokémon Pokopia, a game I’m still yet to play, is getting a free update that lets you build underwater. It’s out August 2026. There’s also a paid Expansion Pack on the way, which includes a new town, furniture, outfits and, of course, new friends. It’s actually available later today! Part 2 and 3 of the pass will launch at a later date.

10:13 AM: One Piece fans, how about a cooking game? One Piece Grand Gourmet is out October 23, 2026, and is coming to Switch 2 and the OG Switch. Nice.

10:13 AM: The announcements are coming thick and fast! My poor fingers. October 1, 2026, is when Rayman fans can get their hands on the limbless hero’s impressive-looking remake of Rayman Legends. You’ll have to leap, glide, and punch your way through colorful worlds. There’s also local co-op and additional content like three new music levels.

10:08 AM: A release date for Orbitals has also been shared. It’s out September 3, 2026, and supports GameShare, handy for a co-op title like this one.

Stellar Blade is coming to Switch 2

10:08 AM: Oh, yes! Nintendo Switch 2 fans can look forward to playing one of the best PS5 games, Stellar Blade. I loved the game (which you can read all about in my Stellar Blade review). It’s out sometime this year.

10:05 AM: Right, time for the meat in this main course: the Nintendo Switch 2. Capcom’s partnership with Nintendo continues, as the new Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming to Switch 2 on September 25, 2026.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2! It’ll be interesting to see how the game fares on Nintendo’s hardware, as it wasn’t exactly a technical masterpiece on PS5 and even PC. It’s out October 9, 2026.

Rhythm Heaven release date

10:04 AM: Nintendo is starting the Direct with Rhythm Heaven Groove. If you’ve never played this series, it’s time to put that right. They’re incredibly fun and simple, but devilishly tricky, too.

Nintendo says there’s over 80 new games, and there are also new modes to enjoy, including an RPG-like campaign. Of course, there’s four-player multiplayer, too, which should make for some hilarious moments.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is out on July 2, 2026.

Let the show begin!

9:59 AM: Good morning, Nintendo fans. Who’s ready for a jam-packed Nintendo Direct full of exciting new reveals, and possibly a remake of one of the greatest games of all time?

We’re minutes away from June’s Nintendo Direct taking place, which will focus on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch 2 and even the old Nintendo Switch. With a runtime of around 50 minutes, we’ll have a crystal clear view of what the year ahead holds for Switch 2 fans, and what games we can look forward to.

So join us (or more specifically, me) as I round up the biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct, right here. Don’t forget to refresh this page regularly to receive new updates as fast as I can type them.

Up next: Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition: price, pre-order, and release date

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.