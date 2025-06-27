💰 The Nintendo Summer Sale offers discounts of up to 33% on select Switch games

🙌 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Super Mario Odyssey have been enhanced for Switch 2 with 4K resolution, HDR, and GameShare support

👍 Other discounted games include Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons

👉 Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible, letting you enjoy almost every Switch 1 game

The Nintendo Summer Sale is underway on the Nintendo eShop, and includes several games that have received a free Switch 2 upgrade.

Nintendo rarely discounts its first-party titles, but you can save up to 33% on some of the best Switch games. What’s more, some of these games have been enhanced for Switch 2, boosting the resolution, performance, or even adding GameShare support.

Here’s a list of the Switch games that have received a free upgrade for Switch 2:

These three games have all enjoyed a resolution boost to 4K, and Super Mario 3D + Bowser’s Fury and Super Mario Odyssey also feature HDR and GameShare support, allowing you to play the multiplayer aspects with another Switch 1 or Switch 2 owner, even if they don’t have a copy of the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening’s suboptimal frame rate has also benefitted from a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade. It now runs at a locked 60fps throughout, when previously it would briefly drop to 30fps during transitional moments.

Other notable highlights include Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which has received its first discount (now $41.99), Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ($41.99), Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ($41.99), and Animal Crossing: New Horizons ($41.99). These games haven’t been enhanced for Switch 2, though there’s a chance a free upgrade could come in the future.

If you’re looking for more Switch 2 games on sale, GameStop has a buy two get one free offer for Pro members that’s well worth considering.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.