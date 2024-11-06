💪 The Nintendo Music app is off to a strong start

📈 It’s been downloaded over one million times since it launched

🤝 The app is only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

🎶 Nintendo has already updated the app twice with new music

Gamers have downloaded Nintendo Music over one million times since its launch last week on October 31.

That’s according to Sensor Tower (thanks, Nintendo Life), which estimates Nintendo Switch Online subscribers downloaded the app 1.2 million times in just four days.

Most Nintendo Music downloads have come from the US, which is understandable as Nintendo has a history of releasing CDs and soundtracks only in Japan. Only 15% of Nintendo Music downloads were in Japan, compared to 40% in the US.

It’s worth reiterating that the Nintendo Music app is only available to Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. With over 34 million Switch Online members, just over 1.2 million downloads may seem small. However, Nintendo launched the app with little fanfare, and there’s a good chance many don’t even know it exists yet.

Pleasingly, Nintendo has already updated the Nintendo Music app with new songs. It recently added the soundtracks for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest.

It’ll be interesting to see how Nintendo uses its new music app in the future, as there’s a great opportunity to release soundtracks day and date when a game releases, or generate excitement for upcoming titles by giving users access to new tracks from series like Metroid or Zelda.

Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with existing Switch games, and that includes Nintendo Switch Online. We can expect Nintendo Music to continue to develop when the next console launches, which will only make it more enticing for those who love listening to the company’s iconic tracks.

