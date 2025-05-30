(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🏆 Review Score: 4.5 out of 5

Pros:

✅ 👀 Customization is easy thanks to the LCD screen

✅ 💨 The instant triggers are excellent

✅ 👍 Micro-switch components are super satisfying to use

✅ 👏 Hall effect sticks and triggers

✅ 🎮 High-performance PC mode kills latency

✅ 🤷‍♂️ The two extra shoulder buttons are handy

✅ 🫨 Gyro support is awesome for fine tuning your aim

✅ 👍 Includes a protective case and accessories

Cons:

❌ 😖 Setup is still finicky

❌ 🪫 Battery life isn't groundbreaking

❌ 🤔 Lower-priced options are becoming more difficult to ignore

❌ 🏋️‍♀️ The additional controller weights are unnecessary

Buy it now from Walmart

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from GameStop

Buy it now from Amazon

It seems like a lifetime ago when gamers were first introduced to the Xbox Elite Controller in 2015. The pro-grade gamepad came with a high price tag of $149 and a bevy of features for hardcore players. Despite the sticker shock, it set the standard for many to follow.

Today, though, you can find pro controllers for practically every budget, like the GameSir Cyclone 2 for a mere $55, or the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro for $199.

It means that manufacturers need to offer more than just two additional back buttons, hair-lock triggers and a fancy case these days. And, even though you'll find all of the above on the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller, it has enough unique selling points to make it a real contender for competitive gamers to consider.

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited specs 🛠️

Price: $199.90

Connection: 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth, Wired

Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One

Colors: Black/Green

Though the design largely resembles the excellent Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, it's been refined in several pleasing ways. The Revolution 5 Pro, a PS5 and PC focused gamepad, came with a few too many caveats, like the lack of rumble or adaptive triggers when used on Sony's console. The trigger stops also weren't great.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Not only does the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited build upon the solid foundations of the Revolution 5 Pro, it also introduces clever features like an LCD screen, two additional shoulder buttons, and a high-performance PC mode that eliminates any latency when playing wired.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro best settings: get a competitive edge on PS5

It also retains all of the aspects I loved about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: the chunky Omron microswitch face buttons are a joy to press, it has an even more comfortable and ergonomic design, and you get the same generous amount of customization options as before. The Revolution X Unlimited’s PC compatibility is also a huge plus, with gyro support being a welcomed bonus.

While the price tag of $199 may deter some, the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is still a sound investment. It's also one of the best pro controllers for Xbox and PC you can buy that goes above and beyond Microsoft's Elite Series 2 controller. With Hall Effect sticks and triggers, it won't suffer from stick drift and its build quality far exceeds the Elite Series 2. Read my full Nacon Revolution X Unlimited review below for more.

What I loved about the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited ❤️

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👀 Customization is easy thanks to the LCD screen. Like the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra controller, the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited features an LCD screen that lets you change your audio mix, button mapping, and settings. It also shows what profile you're currently using, the battery life, and whether your headset mic is muted. It isn't as advanced as the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra's mini display – you can't display text messages, for example – but it beats opening up the app to reassign buttons.

💨 The instant triggers are excellent. One big improvement the Revolution X Unlimited brings over the Revolution 5 Pro are the instant triggers. The Revolution 5 Pro's hair triggers had too much give. With the Revolution X Unlimited, that issue is gone, and you get a mouse-like click when you switch to instant triggers. They're fantastic.

👍 Micro-switch components are super satisfying to use. I've become a big fan of micro-switch buttons over the years. They're super responsive, easy to press, and have a satisfying "finger feel". The Revolution X Unlimited components are also quieter than other controllers I've tried, which is a plus.

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited has a high-performance PC mode when wired that reduces latency to 1ms or 2ms when wireless.

👏 Hall effect sticks and triggers. Hall effect technology has quickly become the standard for many third-party controller manufacturers. Not only are they less prone to drift, but they also offer more fidelity and precision. With Nintendo recently sharing that its Switch 2 controllers won't use Hall Effect sensors , this is a big win for the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited that's worth highlighting.

🎮 High-performance PC mode kills latency. Any competitive player worth their salt knows how damaging latency can be to your performance. Thankfully, the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited has a high-performance PC mode when wired that reduces latency to 1ms or 2ms when wireless. Now you'll have to find another excuse when you die as latency won't be one of them.

🤷‍♂️ The two extra shoulder buttons are handy. They may seem surplus to requirements, but the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited includes two additional S1 and S2 shoulder buttons that can be mapped. At first I thought they were unnecessary – after all, there's already four back buttons – but they're surprisingly handy, especially for PC gamers where sometimes you run out of inputs.

🫨 Gyro support is awesome for fine tuning your aim. Gyro has become a popular feature for a reason. Being able to tweak your aim by tilting the controller feels natural and intuitive, and it's something I always miss when it's absent. Fortunately, the Revolution X Unlimited has gyro support on PC.

👍 Includes a protective case and accessories. The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited comes with a hard case that lets you store and travel with your controller safely. There's also a plethora of accessories to tinker with like an alternative D-Pad, four analog stick caps, four analog stick rings, three pairs of weights, and a 3m braided cable. It means there are over 60 customization options available in total.

What I disliked about t he Nacon Revolution X Unlimited 💔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😖 Setup is still finicky. I wasn't a fan of Nacon's app for the Revolution 5 Pro, and I don't think it's much better for the Revolution X Unlimited. After installing a lengthy update for the controller and dongle, it still feels like you have to jump through too many hoops to connect the controller correctly. Whether it's switching between wired mode, advanced mode, and then to wireless on the back of the controller, it's easy to get overwhelmed without a manual or instructions close to hand. The days of every pro controller costing close to $200 are over, and we've started to see cheaper, yet excellently designed alternatives.

🪫 Battery life isn't groundbreaking. With around 10 hours of playtime (depending on your settings) the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited will need charging more than you'd like. However, the accompanying charging dock mitigates the situation somewhat and acts as a stylish display stand for your pad. Just dock your controller when you're finished playing so you're not caught short.

🤔 Lower-priced options are becoming more difficult to ignore. The days of every pro controller costing close to $200 are over, and we've started to see cheaper, yet excellently designed alternatives that cost less than $100. As compelling as the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is, stiffer competition is making higher-end controllers harder to justify.

🏋️‍♀️ The additional controller weights are unnecessary this time. The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is already a hefty controller thanks to its LCD screen and premium components. It feels like the ideal weight out of the box, and yet you can make it even heavier by placing additional weights in the controller grips. While it's a generous option to give players, I'd prefer Nacon to shave some money off the price instead.

Should you buy the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited? 🤔

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You want an alternative to the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller that's built to last.

✅ You're looking for a controller that has a full PC functionality.

✅ You live for competitive games and want every advantage.

No, if…

❌ You don't play competitive games regularly.

❌ You want a controller with long battery life.

❌ You want a pro controller without breaking the bank.

