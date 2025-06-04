(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited controller not only improves your overall gaming experience, but it can also give you a massive advantage over other players online. However, you’ll need to know how to set it up correctly.

With a box packed with accessories and countless configurations to choose from, there’s no need to stick with the default profiles the controller ships with. There’s also a dedicated PC app that lets you customize things further.

If you’re someone who loves first-person shooters, in particular, you’ll want to use our Nacon Revolution X Unlimited best settings below, which are available exclusively for paid subscribers. Don’t forget to read our full Nacon Revolution X Unlimited review to find out why we think it’s one of the best Xbox and PC controllers.