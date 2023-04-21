Sony has revealed that more than 30 PS5 games will be leaving PS Plus next month. The list includes several appealing titles, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil and Shenmue 3.

It’s a surprise to see a first-party game like Marvel’s Spider-Man leaving the service, but at least Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to remain.

Sony made the announcement on the PlayStation Blog and said that the games were leaving as part of its “normal content refresh”.

We already know which titles are coming to the PlayStation Plus Premium games list, and it includes 16 new entries like Kena: Bride of Spirits, Doom Eternal and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The PS Plus free games for April, which are available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers, and include Meet You Maker, Tails of Iron, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure – handy if you don’t have PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium.

You’ll have until May 15 to play these PS Plus free games, so don’t forget to give them a go before it’s too late.

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy

Chronos Before the Ashes

Deadlight: Director's Cut

Dreamfall Chapters

FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity

Graveyard Keeper

Homefront: The Revolution

How to Survive Storm Warning Edition

Injustice 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Kona

Last Day of June

Left Alive Day One Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Marvel's Spider-Man

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Mighty No 9

MX vs ATV All Out

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Pixel Piracy

Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered

Relicta

Resident Evil

Shenmue 3

Star Ocean First Departure R

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tour de France 2021

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Virginia

Windbound

After a relatively slow start, PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra have become a greater value proposition. Several of the best PS5 games are now available on Sony’s service, but not every title.

You’ll still have to pony up full price for the likes of Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and many more. Sony still hasn’t added any PSVR 2 games to either of its subscription tiers, which hopefully will change in the future.

Head to the ‘Last chance to play section’ on the PlayStation Plus Collections page on your PS5 console to see all the games that are due to leave in the next few weeks. Not got PS Plus? You can save with our PlayStation Plus discount code.