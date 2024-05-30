The mophe speedport 67W charger (bought from the Apple Store) plugged into an outlet (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Review score: 4/5

Pros

✅ ⚡67W GaN charger that’s nearly the size of the default 30W charger

✅ 🔌 2m durable USB-C included along with folding prongs for travel

✅ 🔋 Fast charges everything – iPhone, iPad, Android, MacBook, etc

Cons

❌ 🔌 The mophie charger 67 at Amazon has two ports and is cheaper

❌ 🆚 mophie’s rivals have similar multi-port 67W GaN chargers

Depending on your perspective, the mophie speedport 67 is either twice as fast or twice as small as the default wall chargers you’ll find from most electronics. Or at least the chargers that used to be in the boxes of most electronics.

Buy from the Apple Store (one port)

Buy from Amazon (two ports)

No matter how you look at it, this 67W GaN charger is a win with few drawbacks for consumers who want a pocket-sized, speedy USB-C charger. How does it compare? Well, it really depends on what you’re sizing it up against. It’s more than twice as fast as the original 30W charger that came with my Apple Vision Pro headset and more than three times faster than the new iPad Pro 11- and 13-inch 20W default chargers. Nut almost twice as small as the 67W MacBook Pro charger I still use.

Given the fact that chargers by in large have disappeared from smartphone packaging in 2024, it’s become all the more important for The Shortcut to review high-powered GaN wall chargers like this. So here’s my mophie speedport 67 review in full.

Yes, the mophie speedport 67 can charger a MacBook Pro (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💻 Charger compatibility. I tested the mophie speedport 67 on everything from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the new iPad Pro 13-inch to the MacBook Pro 14-inch, all of which are now USB-C compatible devices, thankfully. Officially, Apple’s product page says this is compatible with devices up to the MacBook Air M1, but of course, it’ll charge larger MacBooks, too, at varying speeds and works well with Android phones as seen in my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review.

🔋 67W speed champ. I was able to get charging speeds that surpassed the default 20W iPhone and iPad chargers, and get comparable speeds with the new 70W Apple MacBook Pro charger. Only Apple’s larger 96W wall charger beat it, which was to be expected only comes with certain higher-end MacBook models.

It’s about the same size as Apple’s 30W default Vision Pro charger (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

⚡ GaN for the gain. The mophie speedport’s miracle charger technology that gives us this size vs power quotient is called GAN and it’s gain for consumers. It’s also a mouthful of a name when spelled out – gallium nitride semiconductor material. But what matters is that GaN allows for more charging efficiency inside a lighter and smaller design vs non-GaN chargers.

📐 Compact size, outsized charging. This charger is almost as small as my 30W Apple USB-C charger. It measures 2.2 in. x 2.4 in. x 1.2 in., meaning you can fit it in a backpack or pocket without an issue. Once you go GaN, you can never go back again.

🔌 Folding prongs & cable included. There’s a long white 2m USB-C cable included with the mophie speedport 67W and it feels more durable than cheap USB-C cables found on Amazon. The actual charging brick also has folding prong, ideal for travel along with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger and powerstation pro, 2000mAh.

It can juice up an iPhone faster than the standard charger that’s not even included anymore (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔢 Why I went with 67W. There are a bunch of mophie speedport chargers on sale – I chose to buy the 67W over the 30W GaN charger and I’m glad I did. My main goal was to charge the Apple Vision Pro, and it has a 30W charger in the box. But I found out the headset actually chargers faster with the 67W mophie charger. It also allowed me to use the charger with my MacBook Pro.

🤔 Choose ports wisely. The speedport line has options: 20W, 30W, 45W, 67W and 120W with one, two and four ports. Want more ports? The Apple Store sells a two-port 45W and four-port 120W versions of this GaN charger in white, while Amazon has the two-port 45W, two-port 67W and four-port 120W configurations in black. The 67W charger in white from the Apple Store only has one port, sadly, and it’s $15 more expensive vs the 67W Amazon version thanks to a discount.

🆚 What about mophie’s rivals? Anker’s 67W GaN wall charger is impressive with three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A) inside a compact charger. But, it’s a full $60 (no Amazon discount) and like almost all chargers and power banks, has a shared max charging speed of 65W (just shy of 67W) between two or three devices.

It only comes with one port if you buy the white version from the Apple Store. Amazon has a two-port black speedport 67 that may suit you more – and it’s cheaper (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Should I buy the mophie speedport 67?

If you still haven’t decided, let us basically tell you if you should get it

Yes, if…

✅ You desire 2x or 3x faster charging vs the default 20W and 30W chargers

✅ You’d love to halve a MacBook charger size but maintain charging speeds

✅ You want one compact charger powerful enough for all of your gadgets

No, if…

❌ You want more ports (choose the 67W charger at Amazon or 120W version)

❌ You are fine with slow non-GaN charging speeds and larger power bricks

