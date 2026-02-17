(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The Mobapad Chitu 2 HD is an excellent alternative to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, but it’s worth tinkering a little to get the most out of it.

For example, the controller’s TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sticks have a small deadzone by default, but this can be removed entirely to provide even more precision. You can also change things like the button mapping of the back buttons to your liking, the logo light, auto shutdown time, and more.

If you haven’t picked up Mobapad’s latest controller, check out my Mobapad Chitu 2 HD review for more. For just $49.99, it’s significantly cheaper than Nintendo’s first-party controller but doesn’t skimp on any of the features, lack of headphone jack aside. If you’ve just got the controller, these are my Mobapad Chitu 2 HD best settings.