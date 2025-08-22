🙏 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally has a rating from the ESRB in the USA

👍 The game has a "Teen" classification, which means it's suitable for ages 13 and up

👉 The rating is similar to previous Metroid Prime titles

📆 Metroid 4’s classification means it’s closer to getting a concrete release date

It appears progress is finally being made on announcing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s release date, as it's finally gotten an ESRB age rating.

As originally spotted by Metroid fan site Shinesparkers, the game's page on the official Nintendo website has changed from "Rating Pending" to a "T", meaning a "Teen" classification.

The description of a “Teen” rating is as follows:

"Teen - content is generally suitable for ages 13 and up. May contain violence, suggestive themes, crude humor, minimal blood, simulated gambling and/or infrequent use of strong language."

This age rating, as noted by Shinesparkers, is consistent with the main previous Metroid Prime games, with Metroid Prime Remastered, 2 and 3 all adding in "animated blood and violence". This information about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond hasn't gone live just yet.

The ESRB age rating follows news of the game being rated in South Korea by its Game Rating and Administration Committee in July, all of which would suggest a release isn't too far away.

A gaffe on the London Underground previously suggested the game was out back in June, although Nintendo later clarified the advert was incorrect and that the game would release in '2025'.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, as with the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, is part of an exclusive list of Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games. Games that run at 120Hz can deliver a smoother, crisper experience.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is also targeting a higher resolution and is also one of the growing number of Nintendo Switch 2 mouse games.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.