👀 A surprising advert for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been spotted on the London Underground, claiming the game is 'out now'

🤔 It was spotted as a large billboard at Oxford Circus Underground station in London

🙌 The advert also discussed specific features for the Switch 2 version, such as 120fps support and up to 4K resolution when docked

📆 Nintendo later confirmed that the game isn't out yet, but will be out in '2025'

A surprising advert for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been spotted on the London Underground, sparking speculation that the game could be due for an imminent release.

The advert was spotted at Oxford Circus Underground station, with an 'out now' message seen alongside the game. A poster for Mario Kart World was seen alongside it with the same 'Out Now' messaging, according to VGC.

Nintendo hasn’t announced a release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and it certainly isn’t out now. That didn’t stop some people from believing Nintendo might be ready to shadow drop of its biggest Switch 2 games, though.

However, after being contacted for comment, Nintendo confirmed the ‘out now’ message is indeed incorrect, and Nintendo confirmed that both versions of the game – for Switch and Switch 2 – are not yet available, and remain due for release this year.

The advert was pictured at multiple angles on Reddit, and was quickly confirmed to be real. The ad highlights how the game runs better on Switch 2, which includes features such as 4K resolution in TV mode, up to 120fps support (making Metroid Prime 4: Beyond one of the few Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games for the new console), and HDR support.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is also one of the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode games, allowing you to aim using the Switch 2’s new control scheme.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond first received a gameplay trailer in June last year, before another brief look was provided at the March Nintendo Direct event. The game is being tipped to release in August, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Nintendo to be sure. Either way, just remember it isn’t out now.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 OLED: predicted price, release date, and what to expect

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.