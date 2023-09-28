Meta showed off its upcoming Meta Quest 3 headset at its Connect conference yesterday, and there were plenty of surprises – especially for Xbox players.

Meta’s new VR headset will support Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting you play the best Xbox games on a resizable, floating screen for an immersive experience, similar to how Apple wants people to use the Apple Vision Pro to enjoy entertainment.

Microsoft has no plans to release its own VR headset this generation, which means the only way to experience virtual reality on consoles is with PSVR 2 on PS5. However, one of the most appealing features to me ahead of the PlayStation VR2’s launch was the Cinematic Mode – a flat, giant display on which you can watch movies and play PS4 and PS5 games. (Sadly, PSVR 2 can’t play 3D movies.)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox on Meta Quest 3

☁️ Meta Quest 3 will support Xbox Cloud Gaming in December

🎥 You’ll be able to play Xbox games on a massive, resizable floating screen

👍 Meta announced support was coming during its Connect conference

📆 The Quest 3 is out October 10 and costs $499

However, the low resolution and tiny sweet spot of the PSVR 2’s display made Cinematic Mode a bit of a dud, in my opinion, so I’m hoping that Meta Quest 3 will offer a better experience in this regard.

Thankfully, the Meta Quest 3 also appears to be a pleasing update to the popular Quest 2. There will be plenty of VR games to play (every purchase comes with six months of Meta Quest+) and AR support, but as someone who still isn’t sold on virtual reality in general, knowing you can use the headset as your own private cinema to play Xbox games is admittedly a nice bonus. You can also play Meta Quest 2 games on Quest 3.

Another appealing aspect of the Meta Quest 3 is that it’s cheaper than PSVR 2 at $499. The PSVR 2 price is $549 and you need a PS5 to use it. That means you’re looking at a total outlay of up to $1000 depending on whether you pick up the PS5 Disc vs Digital Edition model, and that’s before you even pick up any games.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available for Meta Quest 3 in December, shortly after the headset’s release date of October 10, 2023.