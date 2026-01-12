🙌 The long-awaited LEGO Pokemon sets have been unveiled

LEGO has unveiled its hotly-anticipated Pokémon sets, and if you want to catch ‘em all, they’re going to cost you a pretty penny.

The sets unveiled include characters such as Pikachu and Poké Ball, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Eevee, and are available to pre-order now with a February 27 shipping date. Those who do pre-order will receive the Kanto Region Badge Collection set, while stocks last.

The first of these sets is the Pikachu and Poké Ball set, which includes 2,050 pieces and retails for $199.99. The model of Pikachu can be displayed in either a resting pose or in a battle stance, with the Poke Ball either open or closed. The studs of the display base form a ‘25’, which is a cute nod to Pikachu’s Pokédex number.

The next set features Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise and is a much larger, and more complicated, one with 6,838 pieces. This set retails for $649.99. The model includes the three Kanto partner Pokémon in their final evolution form, with some elements of each of them being posable.

(Credit: LEGO)

The vines and feet of Venusaur can move, while Charizard can have its wings, legs, arms and head all moved. For Blastoise, it’s got an articulated head, arms and water cannons.

The models stand on beach, jungle and volcano-themed bases and are designed to represent each type of Pokémon type. LEGO has also teased an Easter egg in this set for ardent fans to find.

The smallest and most affordable model of the three is the one of Eevee. It’s just 587 pieces and costs $59.99. Eevee can be posed, with LEGO stating that folks can make it look as if it’s moving thanks to the model’s ears, feet and legs being moveable. Eevee also has an articulated tail and a hidden Easter egg for fans to spot.

(Credit: LEGO)

The LEGO Pokémon collaboration was first announced in March 2025, and it seems that a September 2025 leak was correct about the pricing and number of pieces in the three sets.

This isn’t the first LEGO x Nintendo crossover, given the previous successes that the two brands have had together with themed sets around the likes of Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing, plus the recent Lego Game Boy.

Separate from Lego, Nintendo also recently partnered with Crocs for some special Animal Crossing Crocs.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.