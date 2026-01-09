(Credit: The Shortcut/dbrand)

📆 Nintendo announced new Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 colors for the Switch 2, releasing February 12

🎨 The new official colors only appear on the rail and analog stick accents, disappointing some fans

👏 dbrand is offering full colormatched skins to transform the entire Joy-Con 2 into the Light Purple and Light Green shades

💰 The dbrand Colormatched Purple/Green skins are available now for $19.95

dbrand: Colormatched Purple/Green skins

Nintendo just announced the first set of Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 that sport a new color scheme, with a Light Purple and Light Green option releasing on February 12.

However, some fans aren’t happy with the new colors, as only the rail and analog stick accents are given a splash of color. When the controllers are connected, it’s hard to spot that anything has actually changed.

Thankfully, dbrand has stepped in to offer an alternative.

Like the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors, which changed the shell of the controller, dbrand’s colormatched skins let you transform the entire Joy-Con 2 into a Light Purple and Light Green.

You can buy the Colormatched Purple/Green skins today for $19.95, which perfectly match the new Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 colors. The Joy-Con 2 Light Purple and Light Green controllers cost $99.99 and are available to pre-purchase now at the My Nintendo Store.

Nintendo released 22 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors during the console’s lifespan, so expect the floodgates to open with new hues now that we have our first pair.

