Sony has shared a first look at its PS5 Hyperpop Collection, an all-new aesthetic that combines glossy blacks and vivid neon colors.

You can customize your PS5 Slim console and pick up an accompanying DualSense controller in three designs: Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue.

Leo Cardoso and Sae Kobayashi from the PlayStation Color, Material, and Finish design team shared more about the Hyperpop Collection’s creative process.

“We’re cranking the volume all the way up with a collection that doesn’t just stand out, it takes over the room. Inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of your impressive gaming setups, these new colors go LOUD in the best possible way,” said Cardoso.

“A seamless gradient wraps around the front and back of the DualSense, finished in a high-gloss coat that makes the colors POP more than ever. The console covers are also getting the same glow-up, featuring a subtle hint of transparency,” added Kobayashi.

The Hyperpop DualSense controllers cost $84.99 and the matching PS5 console covers cost $74.99. Pre-orders begin on January 16, 2026, and the Hyperpop Collection launches on March 12, 2026.

