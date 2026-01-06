🎮 The Sony Honda Afeela car, revealed again at CES 2026, features PlayStation-focused integrations

🛜 It fully supports PS Remote Play, allowing users to stream PS5 games to the car’s entertainment system, requiring a strong internet connection and a DualSense controller

🚗 This feature is intended for use while the car is stationary (e.g., waiting) or for passenger entertainment during trips

🪓 The car also includes custom, dynamic wallpapers and unique emotor sounds derived from PlayStation franchises like Astro Bot, Gran Turismo, and God of War: Ragnarok

Sony’s Honda Afeela car has been shown off again at CES 2026, and we’ve learned more about the upcoming automobile’s PlayStation-focused features.

The Sony Honda Afeela fully supports PS Remote Play, which lets you stream games from your PS5 console to another device.

Here, you’ll be able to stream your PS5 games to the Honda Afeela’s entertainment system, as long as you have a strong enough Internet connection. You’ll also need a PS5 DualSense controller as well for the best experience.

A Sony spokesperson said that Remote Play could be used while you’re waiting to pick someone up, or for passengers to keep themselves entertained during a long road trip.

Sony is also integrating its franchises into the Afeela in other ways, including custom, dynamic wallpapers for Astro Bot, Gran Turismo and God of War: Ragnarok. There are also game-specific emotor sounds. The emotor sounds will play from a speaker inside the headrest, so you won’t hear them from outside of the vehicle.

Sony says it’s aiming to bring the PlayStation experience to more places in the future, and it looks like the Honda Afeela will be a showcase platform.

