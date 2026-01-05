🆕 The Audeze Maxwell 2 features new 8th-generation 90mm planar drivers with SLAM technology promise enhanced sound quality and bass response

🙌 Comfort upgrades include a wider, ventilated suspension strap and increased earpad space

🎤 The Maxwell 2 features an AI-powered noise-canceling hyper-cardioid boom microphone with double the bandwidth for noise removal

📱 An all-new, more responsive Audeze app offers greater customization options for both the Maxwell 2 and the original Maxwell headset

Audeze Maxwell 2 - $329

The new Audeze Maxwell 2 sounds like it’ll make one of the best wireless gaming headsets even better. Announced at CES 2026 and available starting today, the upgraded headset promises to deliver even more pleasing sound quality thanks to its new 8th-generation 90mm planar drivers with SLAM technology.

According to Audeze, the patent-pending tech produces heightened immersion and precision along with punchier bass response. The expansive 10 Hz to 50 kHz frequency range should allow you to hear the faintest footsteps and feel every ear-ringing explosion without any distortion.

The Maxwell 2 features an upgraded suspension strap that is wider and more supple, and which also includes ventilation holes to keep your head cool mid-game. The new earpad design also offers increased space, so they’re unlikely to press on even larger ears.

No gaming headset is complete without a microphone, and the Audeze Maxwell includes a hyper-cardioid boom, AI-powered noise-canceling microphone. The AI noise removal has twice the bandwidth to filter out background noise, and you can remove it like with the previous model.

An all-new Audeze app is debuting alongside the Maxell 2, which promises to be more responsive, and allow for greater customization options. The app will work with the original Maxwell, and is available on Windows and MacOS, as well as the iOS and Android app stores.

Two models of the Audeze Maxwell 2 are available: one for PlayStation, and the other for Xbox. Both versions support Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 via the dongle or Bluetooth. The PlayStation version costs $329 and the Xbox version is $349.

In my Audeze Maxwell review, I said: “I’ve been continually impressed by the Audeze Maxwell’s exceptional audio quality and rock-solid reliability that they’ve become my go-to pair whether it’s playing games or listening to music. The Audeze Maxwell headset makes your games come alive.”

