🍌 LEGO and Nintendo have teased a fully-fledged Donkey Kong set

🛢️ We only have a small teaser video showing logos and a little brick barrel rolling from right to left across a wooden tabletop

👀 A rumor indicates we could see a LEGO Donkey Kong arcade cabinet in August, in a similar vein to the old Pac-Man set from 2023

🤝 LEGO and Nintendo’s collaboration has provided excellent results for Mario, Pokémon, and The Legend of Zelda in recent years

Nintendo has teased an official LEGO Donkey Kong set after months of rumors and speculation.

Nintendo shared the news on the Nintendo Today app that only shows the LEGO logo and the DK series logo, with a little brick barrel rolling from right to left across a wooden tabletop.

Apart from that, there aren’t any other details, although the clip has also been shared to the LEGO Instagram and X if you don’t have the Nintendo Today app.

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen Donkey Kong in LEGO form, though, as he’s already appeared in the previous Super Mario and Mario Kart sets, such as with Donkey Kong’s treehouse. This new set would mark the first dedicated Lego Donkey Kong set, though.

One of the big rumors for this set was a LEGO Donkey Kong arcade cabinet that could launch in August, which may well be similar to the Pac-Man arcade cabinet that launched in 2023.

Someone also submitted an impressive Donkey Kong set to the LEGO Ideas scheme back in 2024, which garnered over 10,000 supporters and therefore qualified for an official review from LEGO to potentially get made into an official set

We’ve seen a lot more in the way of Nintendo LEGO sets in recent times, with a range of LEGO Pokémon sets and the recent LEGO Game Boy.

Plus, the long wait for LEGO Super Mario minifigures recently came to an end after six long years of waiting to celebrate 2026’s MAR10 day.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.