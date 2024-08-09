👀 Five iPhone 16 colors have been leaked again

🎨 The colors are white, black, blue, green and pink

😍 The iPhone 16 colors are more vibrant compared to last year

🤔 We could see the blue iPhone 16 Pro color replaced with a bronze or rose gold

It looks like the previously leaked iPhone 16 colors are genuine, as a new video claims to have a hands-on look with every hue Apple could announce in September.

The video from Aaron Zollo of the Zollotech YouTube channel features a set of iPhone 16 dummy models in five colors: black, white, blue, green and pink. The colors are more vibrant than last year’s iPhone 15 colors, which were rather pale and infused into the glass.

Aaron admits that the colors could be off by a few shades but in general this what to expect.

The same colors were shared by Sonny Dickson on X, suggesting that these five iPhone 16 colors are legit. The white iPhone 16 was also predicted by trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the new white color would replace the yellow color option.

The last time Apple included a white colorway was with the iPhone 14, which is odd when you consider white continues to be synonymous with the Apple brand.

According to Zollotech, Apple will supposedly ditch the blue color for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max for a pink or even rose gold-style color, though this could change leading up to September.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.