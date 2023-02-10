(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

Given disappointing iPhone 14 Plus sales, Apple is likely looking for ways to get people excited about more than just the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date. One such way may be a new camera bump for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in 2023, according to leaker ShrimpApplePro, who brought us yesterday’s iPhone 15 Pro Max brightness tip – that’s no big surprise since Apple makes changes to its lenses every year.

But the speculation surrounding this rumor is more interesting when related to an analyst rumor suggesting the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get a 48MP sensor like the iPhone 14 Pro models, as reported at 9to5Mac earlier this year. The iPhone 15 Plus vs Pro could gain more appeal as a result, making it a sensible idea as the company tweaks features to find the sweet spot for its biggest non-pro phone.

Other details from ShrimpApplePro’s tweet seem to be a round-up of past rumors, but suggest nice upgrades in store for the iPhone line, including Wi-Fi 6E for the first time for the Pro line, which we haven’t previously reported. Some in the replies thought the alleged new camera bump means Apple is adding a new telephoto lens, but there’s little to back that up and a big reason to doubt it in the 9to5Mac story above, in which tech analyst Jeff Pu specifically ruled it out.

(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

iPhone USB-C may be hampered by MFi limit

It’s practically a tradition now to say USB-C is coming to the iPhone this time for sure, but there are plenty of reasons to believe it this time around – not the least of which is recent EU regulation requiring Apple to do so, or go all-in on wireless charging (a rumored part of Apple plans to release iPhone 14 Ultra), by 2024. However, there might be a doozie of a catch if the company does.

An obscure rumor suggests Apple could require USB-C cables for iPhones 15 to be MFi certified, meaning it would need to comply with the company’s security and technical specifications. Without it, USB-C cables wouldn’t see their full capability for power delivery and data throughput on the iPhone 15 line. My first reaction on seeing this was of course. But that kind of visceral impulse calls for a closer look, which weakens the case for this rumor.

iPhone MFi certified USB-C: reasons to doubt

First, it came from a social media user on Weibo who reportedly has no history, according to the AppleInsider article where we first caught the rumor. That’s reason enough to doubt, but to further put MFi USB-C certification in doubt, you only need look at the iPad, which is now entirely moved to the ubiquitous standard with no such requirements in place.

Apple’s strict vetting has held it back in the past – with Bluetooth game controllers, Apple HomeKit and AirPlay all having requirements that have led to slow adoption by companies not interested in incurring the extra costs associated with compliance, possibly leading to poor sales of Apple’s best smart speaker. HomeKit Secure Routers were a neat concept but have seemingly died quietly, with the best Wi-Fi router from either Linksys or Eero – the two companies that supported it – gaining support for the feature in the last couple of years.

In short, this rumor belongs in the “probably not” bucket.