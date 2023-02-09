(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone brightness

☀️ iPhone 15 Pro Max brightness could top 2,500 nits, says new rumor

🥞 This is one rumor stacked on another – so set your expectations accordingly

🖥️ Still, it wouldn’t surprise, as Apple is one of Samsung’s biggest customers

🏝️ Patent describes a moving Dynamic Island with many under-display sensors

👍 Patent also mentions this under-display tech could be used in other devices

🤷 …but it’s a patent-based rumor, so iPhone 15 Pro Max screen may not get it

We’re almost exactly seven months from the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, and the theorized specs suggest that Apple may further its lead when it comes to screen brightness, according to new iPhone rumors.

What’s interesting is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has one of the brightest displays in the smartphone world already – even brighter than Samsung’s new flagship, according to our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is potentially cranking higher, according to a February 7 two-for-one iPhone 15 Pro Max rumor special by prominent leaker ShrimpApplePro (via RedmondPie).

That Apple would consider this rumored 2,500-nit display is no big surprise, as Apple has been one of Samsung’s biggest components customers for many years, thanks to the popularity of iPhones. But it’s good to bear in mind that this is a rumor on top of another rumor – keep the appropriate amount of salt handy. If it does come to fruition, it, along with iPhone 14 Pro Max 2022 whispers suggesting big changes to the camera system of Apple’s most expensive phone, could certainly help explain rumors that Apple will be increasing the iPhone 15 Pro Max price.

If Apple does use the supposed screen, it may not be for all that long. Rumors say the next Apple Watch ditches OLED display tech in favor of in-house-designed MicroLED starting in 2024 – and that the iPhone would follow suit, though Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who posited the speculation, doesn’t think that would be for another few years, with the Apple Watch and iPad Pro taking priority there.

iPhone 15 Pro Max rumors: under-screen FaceID?

Other possible iPhone 15 Pro Max rumors suggest Apple may be working on several different under-screen sensors, all centered around the Dynamic Island, according to a patent spotted by Patently Apple and reported by 9to5Mac on Tuesday.

The granted patent, published on January 31, 2023, describes moving and shape-shifting transparent windows that allow more light to pass through as needed. The purpose of these windows would be to facilitate various under-display sensors, including those for TouchID, FaceID, air gestures, pressure, LiDAR, humidity, moisture, gaze tracking and more.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Dynamic Island that floats

The inclusion of all of this in a Dynamic Island-related patent implies Apple is committing to the cutout, but that it would shift from being a permanent fixture to a transient one, appearing as needed and serving as a target for touch or visual representation of the front-facing camera’s location beneath the screen.

The patent says this tech could be used in much more than the iPhone – MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, the Apple VR headset or AR glasses and even AirPods could implement the technology (these are all referred to by generic device classes like “laptop” or “headphones” in the patent text).

It should be noted that the patent doesn’t tells us which product we could expect this tech in, or even if it will come to fruition (though the patent having been granted is a strong start). Could we be seeing a preview of the iPhone 15 Pro Max specs? Or might this indicate iPhone 15 Ultra design? We can’t know that without corroborating rumors – but this is almost certainly something that would show up in supply chain rumblings.