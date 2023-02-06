(Credit: Wes Davis / The Shortcut)

The Apple HomePod 2 announcement that came the same week the new Apple MacBook Pro 14- and- 16-inch debuted was welcome, if surprising, for fans of Apple’s first speaker, which was widely regarded as having excellent sound, but was beset by hardware issues and poor sales. My own personal experience with the HomePod 1 has been generally good, but a stubborn popping noise and slow, unreliable performance as a smart controller have kept me hopeful for an update.

Now the $299 HomePod 2nd Generation is here, and I’ve spent a few hours with a pair of them. These are my initial thoughts, to be followed by a full review later this week.

HomePod 2 vs HomePod 1: is it really new?

Out of the box, the HomePod 2 vs. HomePod 1 doesn’t offer a powerful first impression. For starters, it’s nearly identical to the 2018 HomePod before it, with some minor, though important, changes. The touch surface is now entirely backlit, and the removable-at-your-own risk proprietary cable is gone; it now uses a standard-ish non-polarized C7 cable (the “figure eight-style plug you’d use in an Xbox Series S, for example). It’s also noticeably lighter weight, coming in at 5.16 pounds to the HomePod 1st Generation’s 5.5 pounds.

HomePod 2023 specs

🔊 Sound system: 5 tweeters, single 4-inch subwoofer

🎹 EQ: None, uses computational audio and room sensing for auto-tuning sound

🎙️ Microphones: 4 far-field microphones

🏠 Smart home platform: Apple HomeKit with Siri, Matter

📻 Music services: Apple Music (default), several 3rd party services (limited)

📶 Connectivity: 802.11n Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4), Bluetooth 5.0, Thread, Ultra-Wideband chip

☸️ Smart hub features: Apple HomeKit, Thread border router w/Matter support

👉 Interface: Voice and touchpad for direct control, iOS and MacOS indirectly

👂 Sensors: sound recognition, temperature and humidity, accelerometer

👯 Wireless pairing: Yes, stereo pair and multi-room audio capable (AirPlay 2) – no Bluetooth

📏 Dimensions: 6.6 x 5.6 inc

⚖️ Weight: 5.16 lbs

HomePod 2 sound quality: where’s the bass?

Despite its two fewer tweeters (five to the original’s seven) and microphones (four versus six), the sound and responsiveness aren’t impacted, with one exception.

For me, immediately after setup, the HomePod 2nd Generation was incredibly light on bass, with boxier sound. I’m not the only one. Over the weekend, HomePod 2 reddit posts had users with similar complaints. But one of the selling points of the big HomePods is that they adjust their sound to suit the room their in though, and after I left the speaker overnight and listened again in the morning, Apple’s newest smart speakers rewarded me with much deeper, richer bass that approaches that of its predecessor.

Put two of them in stereo and it’s even better – the HomePod 2023 becomes atmospheric and bass thickens and really starts to thump. Mids and highs are clearer, too. Overall, I like the HomePod 2 sound quality better than any other smart speaker I’ve used (this is harder to say about the HomePod 1 vs 2, but it’s close enough that I’ll reserve that judgment until my HomePod 2023 review is done).

HomePod 2023 review to come

With the HomePod price now lower than the original at launch and vastly improved responsiveness – particularly with Thread-enabled smart home devices, which respond with almost no delay – as well as sensors shared by the HomePod Mini, it’s clearly a better product, and possibly one of the best smart speakers on the market.

I’ll publish my full thoughts later this week, with comparisons of the HomePod 2 vs. Sonos, Alexa and Google speakers – I’ll even get a little HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini in there – as well as my thoughts on the HomePod 2 as a standalone speaker, a stereo pair, a smart home controller and home theater component. Stay tuned.