The best smart speaker is going to help you listen to music and execute hands-free commands to do just about anything except help you secure that PS5 restock. From toggling lightbulbs to cobbling together home automation systems, you have a powerful ally when it comes to simplifying your life when done right. Yet not everybody wants a whole smart home – sometimes, you just want to hear the new Lil Nas X single, or you need a little kitchen buddy to turn teaspoons into tablespoons and set timers.

The major caveat to consider right now is that the answers to these questions are likely to change soon as support for Matter, the new smart home standard built on the back of the wireless mesh protocol Thread, begins to percolate into all the new smart plugs, sensors, switches, and other IoT devices on the market. It’s early days for Matter, however, and while I think any new purchases should at least consider support for it, the switch won’t happen overnight. Even as it takes place, there will be kinks to work out, making the first year or so probably the domain of the early adopter. So for now, I don’t consider Matter support crucial to choosing a smart speaker. I’ll note below whether a given speaker offers that support, however.

How to pick the best smart speaker

🤔 Decide if you want smart home control, music, or simple AI voice assistance

🥸 Try out the speaker’s companion app to see if it makes sense

✅ Verify compatibility with your smart home gear before buying

📡 Consider devices with Matter support

📱 Pick one that works well with your phone

Best smart speaker overall

✅ Greatly improved audio

✅ Packs a ton of tech

❌ The Alexa app is still terrible

Smart speaker specs:

Smart Assistant(s) supported: Alexa | Thread border router: Yes | WiFi extender: Yes | AirPlay 2 support: No | Bluetooth support: Yes | Audio Input: 3.5mm audio jack | Ethernet port: None | Controls: touch zones, buttons, voice, Alexa app | Battery life: N/A

The best smart speaker overall is now the Amazon Echo Dot with clock (5th generation). This speaker is such a vast improvement over its predecessor – and almost every other speaker currently on the market – it’s just silly.

Versus the 4th gen version, the audio output of this tiny ball is remarkably better. It’s crisp, has a surprisingly wide soundstage, good bass for its size, and it doesn’t lose anything at louder volumes. It also improves on the display, swapping the old digital clock style for dots that can spell words out or draw images, such as when the name of a requested song is scrolling across or when you check the weather.

There’s also a built-in temperature sensor, and the Echo Dot can moonlight as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero routers. Setting that up is done through the Eero app, and is as easy as a single tap. It’s also Thread-equipped, so once you’ve got Matter devices in your home, you can use the Echo Dot as a Thread border router. If you have smart lights or the like, the response is near-instantaneous. Even the microphone is a huge improvement. Now, if only Amazon would fix its terrible Alexa app.

Best smart speaker for music

✅ Great, warm tone sound

✅ True Tone feature customizes sound to your room

❌ Not a Thread border router

Smart speaker specs:

Smart Assistant(s) supported: Google Assistant, Alexa, Sonos Assistant | Thread border router: No | WiFi extender: No | AirPlay 2 support: Yes | Bluetooth support: No | Audio Input: 3.5mm audio jack | Ethernet port: Yes | Controls: touch zones, voice, Sonos app | Battery life: N/A

The best smart speaker for music you can get now is the Sonos One (Gen 2). It’s about the same size as the original Apple HomePod and has a boxier, all-plastic exterior. Immediately after setup, its sound is okay, but once you perform the True Tone calibration – which involves waving your phone around the room like burning sage – its sound becomes drastically better, filling the room with rich, well-balanced audio.

Earlier this year, Sonos debuted its own smart assistant, activated by saying “hey Sonos,” and I wanted to love it. Giancarlo Esposito lent his voice to it, and it’s a treat to have Moff Gideon responding to me. It doesn’t handle weird song titles or band names very well though, and Robo Esposito butts into my conversation far too often, thinking it’s heard the wake word. Thankfully, you can configure the speaker to use Alexa or Google Assistant, both of which work great on the speaker.

It’s a shame to have to, because when it works, the Sonos assistant is lightning fast at getting me to the music I want. Ask for music and you’ll hear a simple chime followed immediately by a song, with no extended announcement acknowledging the song title or where it’s playing from. I didn’t realize how much I wanted that in a smart speaker before now, and it makes me hopeful for Sonos’ specialized assistant’s future.

Best small smart speaker for music

✅ Clear, full sound all the way up to max volume

✅ Microphones hear uncannily well

❌ Weirdly-implemented third party music service support

Smart speaker specs:

Smart Assistant(s) supported: Siri | Thread border router: Yes | WiFi extender: No | AirPlay 2 support: Yes | Bluetooth support: No | Audio Input: N/A | Ethernet port: No | Controls: touch zones, voice, Apple HomeKit app | Battery life: N/A

Apple’s $99 HomePod Mini offers the best music experience of the small smart home speakers, thanks to a bassier-than-it-should-be sound profile, and audio that spreads out a little, keeping it from sounding isolated to one place. The effect is most obvious in a smaller room – this speaker sounds great on my desk, but less so in my kitchen.

Multiroom audio is incredibly easy for iPhone users, thanks to Apple’s devilishly simple AirPlay 2 system. Add a few more AirPlay 2-compatible speakers or receivers, and your whole house can be your own private symphony with little-to-no setup beyond adding the device to your network.

The only problem with the HomePod is really Apple’s weird support for setting a new default music service. Instead of doing this manually, you have to ask Siri to play music or podcasts on a specific service, and eventually, Siri will just start using that service instead of the original default of Apple Music or Apple Podcasts.

Best kitchen assistant

✅ Clock face can also be a timer

✅ Great audio

❌ The Alexa app is still terrible

Smart speaker specs:

Smart Assistant(s) supported: Alexa | Thread border router: Yes | WiFi extender: Yes | AirPlay 2 support: No | Bluetooth support: Yes | Audio Input: 3.5mm audio jack | Ethernet port: None | Controls: touch zones, buttons, voice, Alexa app | Battery life: N/A

Like many people, the main place in which I interact with smart speakers is my kitchen, and the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is the best kitchen assistant, almost entirely because of the clock. I had no idea, until I tested it, how much I wanted a tiny speaker with a simple digital clock that also displays timers in my kitchen. Versus hollering for an update on the time over the din of a sizzling skillet or whirring kitchen appliance, glancing over at an ongoing countdown feels like a simple luxury.

Other than that, Alexa on the Echo Dot is also fast – its responses come immediately, which is again useful in the kitchen. Siri is the next fastest, while Google is uncharacteristically verbose and slow to respond to kitchen conversion questions. It also has great sound, and Amazon improved the mics this go ‘round, so it can almost always hear me over the noise of cooking and cleaning.

Why trust me?

I’ve been writing about smart home products for over two years and diving deep on them for much longer. I gave a fair shake to all three of the big smart home assistants before settling on the one I use most – the HomePod, which works best with the Apple ecosystem I’m so invested in. Still, I regularly test Google and Amazon speakers to see what I’m missing out on, so I know better than your average person how the three compare.

Let me help you out

Updated: December 2, 2022