➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Intel’s new hotness

😍 Intel next-gen chips are ready for manufacturing

🤔 Intel’s current processors only came out in October 2022

🏆 AMD needs to catch up

Intel already has the best processors for gaming, but it looks like the new Intel 14th Generation CPUs could be on their way within the next few months.

Intel has released a new roadmap confirming that the Intel 4 manufacturing process behind its upcoming Meteor Lake processors is “Manufacturing Ready”, according to a report from PCWorld. The updated roadmap also suggests that its 15th-generation Arrow Lake processors won’t be ready to hit the printers until early 2024.

So, it’s still not crystal clear when new Intel Processors could be hitting store shelves, but given that the Intel Core i9-13900K landed in the best gaming PCs just a couple months ago, it’s surprising that Team Blue is already moving to release its next generation processors.

With CES 2023 coming soon, it’s likely that we’ll hear something about these chips soon. If not an actual release, then perhaps we’ll get some clue of what to expect from the Intel Core i9-14900K. However, new rumors have emerged on the desktop processors that may point to a separate release for laptops and desktops.

So soon? Why?

While I haven’t reviewed any of the Intel 13th-generation processors myself, I did review the Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake processors back at TechRadar. And, well, they blew AMD out of the water, resetting the CPU playing field. And from what I’ve seen in reviews at outlets like PC Gamer and Tom’s Hardware, the Intel Core i9-13900K took that even further.

But it’s not like AMD is sitting on its hands. From what we’ve heard about the company’s next-generation Zen 5 architecture, we’re expecting the company to change its outlook on a hybrid chip architecture, according to known components leaker RedGamingTech.

You see, what pushed Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake processors, and subsequently its 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors, was Intel’s move to a hybrid chip architecture. What this shift means is that instead of every CPU core being the same, these processors use slower “efficient” cores to handle background tasks while simultaneously using more powerful “performance cores” to push through more demanding tasks like content creation and gaming.

If you ask me, the reason AMD fell behind Intel with its Ryzen 7000 processors was how Team Red hand-waved away hybrid chips and stuck to its guns with traditional CPU design. With rumors that AMD will backpedal on this approach, Intel may want to get ahead of the action with its 14th-generation processors.

We’ll just have to wait and see what both companies do in the coming year. Either way, the CPU battleground is going to continue heating up from the look of things.

A different architecture for desktop?

So, we’re still a little ways off from seeing the next generation of Intel desktop processors, but it might not end up being an all-new architecture at all. While previously it was assumed that the new CPUs would be based off of the Meteor Lake architecture, it may actually just be for laptops, according to a report from Hardware Times.

This is supposedly because Intel is planning to shave down the performance cores in Meteor Lake to further boost battery life and efficiency, and would likely require an all-new socket to slot it into one of the best gaming PCs.

Instead, we’re hearing rumors that Intel 14th-generation processors are going to be a refresh of Raptor Lake, the architecture behind the current 13th-generation desktop processors. This wouldn’t be the first time this has happened either – most notably the well-received Intel Core i9-9900K was based off of a refresh of Coffee Lake, Intel’s 8th-gen Core architecture. This all comes from leaks reported by HotHardware, though, so as always take it with a grain of salt until we hear official word from Intel.

Either way, Intel’s 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors are extremely fast, so it wouldn’t really be a huge deal if the Intel 4 manufacturing process takes another year to make it into an actual CPU on store shelves.