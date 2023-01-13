(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

Some people seem to think all you need to make the best gaming PC is one of the best GPUs. However, the best CPU can make a lot of difference when playing PC games – especially with the big, open worlds that many of the best PC games feature these days.

Because, at the end of the day, the best CPU is what feeds your graphics card all the information it needs to make your favorite games come to life. So, the better your CPU is, the better your gaming experience will be, too. Plus, a good CPU benefits more than just your gaming experience.

Check out the best gaming monitors

Just like the best gaming laptops, high-end CPUs are also amazing for content creation, allowing for more complicated tasks to be completed faster. And when you’re a creative professional, time is money.

If you’re not familiar with everything in the world of computing though, picking the best CPU for your needs is genuinely difficult. Luckily, I’ve tested many of the top processors on the market today and can make recommendations to help you build your dream PC.

How to buy the Best Processor

🤔 Make sure you pair it with a compatible motherboard

🤔 I mean, like, double check

⚡ Make sure your power supply meets the CPU’s power requirements

1️⃣ Prioritize single-core performance for gaming

📏 Prioritize multi-core performance for creative work like video editing

1. Intel Core i5-13600K

The best processor for gaming

Extremely fast in gaming

Affordable

Sucks a lot of power for a mid-range CPU

Newegg deal: Intel Core i5-13600K

Intel Core i5-13600K Processor specs:

Cores: 14 | Threads: 20 | Base clock: 3.5GHz (P-Core), 2.6GHz (E-Core) | Boost clock: 5.1 GHz (P-Core), 3.9GHz (E-core) | Cache: 24MB | TDP: 181W

Ever since Intel made a comeback with its 12th-generation Alder Lake processors, it’s had AMD on the run. And, the company can once again say it makes the best processor for gaming. With a whopping 14 cores and 20 threads on a mid-range CPU, gamers will be able to get both fast gaming performance and fast multi-threaded performance. This means you don’t have to compromise on getting work done just to have a faster gaming chip.

I haven’t benchmarked this processor, but looking around at reviews on PC Gamer and Tom’s Hardware, this CPU seriously punches above its weight class. It outperforms the latest AMD Ryzen 9 in a lot of games, and that’s a processor that costs around $200 more.

If your main focus is playing PC games, then the Intel Core i5-13600K is a no-brainer.

2. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

A high-end CPU that kicks butt

⚡Blistering multi-core speed

📏 AMD embraces an LGA socket

🌡️ Will constantly be very hot

Newegg deal: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Processor specs:

Cores: 12 | Threads: 24 | Base clock: 4.7GHz | Boost clock: 5.6 GHz | Cache: 12MB | TDP: 170W

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is the processor I’m currently running in my personal gaming PC, and it is incredibly fast. Not only does this thing have 24 threads that can each individually boost up to 5.6GHz, the AMD algorithm makes sure it’s running at full speed more often. This does mean that temperatures will regularly spike up near 95°C range, but the processor is designed to handle that kind of heat. Still, I totally understand if you’re not comfy with running a chip that hot in your rig.

No matter what I’m doing with this processor, it doesn’t seem to break a sweat. I’ve opened up dozens of images in photoshop without it even stopping to think. And, even in the most CPU heavy PC games, frame rates are buttery smooth. Now, this is an expensive CPU, but if you want a top-end experience, it’s worth the price of admission. Especially now that prices have been slashed for Black Friday.

3. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

The other mid-range gaming CPU

💪 Solid gaming performance

💰Very affordable

😴 Lags behind Core i5-13600K

Newegg deal: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600K Processor specs:

Cores: 6 | Threads: 12 | Base clock: 4.7GHz | Boost clock: 5.3 GHz | Cache: 6MB | TDP: 105W

If you’re looking for a mid-range CPU but you don’t want to go with an Intel processor, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will realistically provide a very similar gaming experience as the Intel chip. And the plus side: its a bit cheaper. This CPU might be limited to “just” 6 cores – remember when top-end processors were hexa-core – the individual cores are strong enough to muscle in some impressive single-core performance.

It actually provides a great gaming experience for the money, especially if you’re not planning on pairing your CPU with a ridiculous graphics card like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. This is the mid-range processor for anyone that’s looking to create a super-balanced PC build with a reasonable graphics card like the AMD Radeon RX 6700.

Why trust my processor recommendations?

I’ve been testing and building gaming PCs for almost as long as I can remember. And in that time, I’ve learned exactly what to look out for when it comes to gamers’ needs. I test and re-test processors multiple times throughout their lifespans to make sure that over time, every single processor on this list will maintain its high performance. Any issues that come up, I’ll be sure to let you know.

Let me help you pick the best processor

There are so many things that go into picking out the best processor for your PC build that it can be overwhelming. If you have any questions, or just want a bit of personalized advice before you pull the trigger on your CPU purchase, please leave a comment or DM us on Twitter and we’ll do our best to get back to you as soon as possible.