A leaked image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra ahead of its imminent announcement. (Credit: Evan Blass)

📱 Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S25 series today in San Jose

⏰ Galaxy Unpacked begins promptly at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

📺 You can watch the show from the comfort of your own home

📅 Here’s how you can tune into the biggest phone launch of 2025 yet

Samsung has a big announcement to make. Today, the company is unveiling its latest flagship phones in the form of the Galaxy S25 series, consisting of the S25, S25 Plus, and high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s Samsung’s first big launch of 2025 and the biggest smartphone launch of the year yet, and it’s all happening in San Jose, California at the company’s Unpacked event.

We’ll be reporting live from Unpacked here on The Shortcut and on X (be sure to follow my boss @MattSwider for updates), so you won’t be missing out on any of the biggest announcements. But it’s always fun to watch the news in real-time, and for those who want to tune into the event, Samsung is providing a way for you to watch alongside the rest of tech media.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung is broadcasting Galaxy Unpacked live from San Jose on its YouTube channel and website. The stream is set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on any device capable of playing a YouTube video. I’ll have it fired up on my TV to see what Samsung has up its sleeve this time around.

What to expect at Unpacked

Samsung is widely expected to announce the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra at its event today. There have been a lot of rumors around a Galaxy S25 Slim as well, although it doesn’t seem like it’ll make its debut today considering current rumors suggest it won’t ship until May. Still, Samsung might tease the device as a sort of “one more thing” surprise.

As for the three other phones, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to come with tweaked designs with flatter edges than before, similar Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, and improved camera quality while retaining the same hardware as the S24 lineup (at least for the most part). They’ll be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, plenty of RAM (we’re hearing 16GB for the S25 Ultra), and - potentially - Qi2 wireless charging. The S25 Ultra may also set a new record for smartphone bezels thanks to how thin they are.

In addition, the phones will be powered by One UI 7 with Samsung’s Galaxy AI onboard. Battery life is expected to increase across the lineup, and each phone will come in a variety of new colors.

We could also see some surprises during Samsung’s event, although it’s unclear what those surprises could be. We’ll have to tune in to find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.