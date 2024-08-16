😢 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR has been put on hold

📆 Meta first revealed the game in 2021, but it’s now been mothballed

🤷‍♂️ Meta said both companies are focusing on other projects

👀 A VR version of GTA: San Andreas would have generated a lot of interest

In 2021 at Facebook Connect, Mark Zuckerberg proudly revealed that a VR remake of GTA: San Andreas was in development for Meta Quest 2. It would give players a new perspective on Los Santos, and let people experience the classic game in an all-new way.

However, a Meta spokesperson has told IGN that the game has been put “on hold indefinitely. The official Meta Quest VR YouTube account also responded to users saying, “GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

Meta said Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was “a project many years in the marking” in a blog post highlighting the games presented at the 2021 Facebook Connect event.

It would have been a huge boon for Meta’s headset, which has since been joined by the more powerful and capable Meta Quest 3. Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series remains incredibly popular, and a VR version of the classic game would have been a draw for many.

The game could have helped Meta’s financial results, too. The company continues to lose billions of dollars in the VR gaming market as it invests heavily in the Metaverse and subscription programs like its Meta Quest Plus free games.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is the second best-selling entry in the series with 27.5 million units sold. That’s nothing compared to Grand Theft Auto 5, which has sold a staggering 185 million units.

Rockstar will hope that GTA 6 can replicate even half of GTA 5’s success when it releases in 2025. It’s easily one of the most anticipated games ever and is being tipped as the most “important thing to ever release in the industry". No pressure, then.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.