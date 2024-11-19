Image credit: Google

💻 Google has reportedly started working on a new, premium Pixel laptop

👀 The device will be positioned to go up against the MacBook, Surface Laptop, and - most interestingly - the iPad

🤖 It’ll reportedly run a hybrid version of Chrome OS and Android

📅 It’s unclear when Google might ship the mysterious laptop

Google might be resurrecting its line of laptops to make way for a new generation. According to a report from Android Headlines, the company has greenlit a project that’ll see a team of folks work on a new laptop codenamed “Snowy” that will carry the Pixel brand and compete directly with premium laptops like the MacBook, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, Microsoft Surface, and more.

But what’s most interesting is the operating system. A separate report from Android Authority says that Google is working on merging Chrome OS with Android on a deeper level than ever before, which means you’d essentially get a desktop-class window management system with the best apps and experiences from Android available. That might give this mysterious laptop a serious edge, especially in Google’s continued fight against the iPad and iPad Pro which have leaned in the laptop direction for years.

💻 Google Pixel Laptop might actually be good

From these early reports, it seems like the Pixel Laptop might be decent. Android Headlines says it’ll sport a premium design, which means it’ll likely cost around $1,000 and up, if the current laptop market is any indication.

We’ve seen Google’s laptop design chops before; the beloved Pixelbook from 2017 was absolutely gorgeous with its thin form factor and glass exterior. While it’s unclear whether Google will lean in this design direction again, we at least know it’s a possibility. The laptop will fall under the “Pixel” umbrella, which means it’ll tie in with the rest of the lineup including Pixel phones, watches, earbuds, tablets, and more.

Meanwhile, the software that the laptop will run could be the star of the show. Android Authority notes that Google is reportedly working on a multi-year project to merge Chrome OS and Android, meaning the frameworks and foundation of Android will work its way into Chrome OS and let you run all of the Android apps and experiences you want.

We’ve been watching Google work more of Android into Chrome OS since 2016 when Android app support was added to Chrome OS. It’s unclear how deep this future integration will go, but Android Authority notes that thw two operating systems will essentially be one by the end of it, just with difference user interfaces.

The merged OS could be beneficial for Google’s laptop efforts, which have only succeeded because of the lightweight nature of Chrome OS and the accessable price points of laptops that run it. In the premium sector, the company has fallen flat, regularly being beaten by Apple and Microsoft. That could change with the new system since it’ll be a lot more capable than Chrome OS is today.

It’ll also help give Google a leg up on the iPad, which has dominated tablets and a chunk of the laptop market for years. With Apple positioning the tablet as the go-to device for everything from watching Netflix to editing movies and spreadsheets, Google has a lot of work to do before it can reach the heights of iPadOS.

Android Authority says that Google wants to use the merged operating system in all of its future Chromebooks, but it’s unclear when that future begins. We don’t know when the Pixel Laptop will ship, and it’s unclear how long it’ll take for Chrome OS and Android to finish their integration. We expect to hear more about this over time, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.