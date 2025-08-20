Today’s 10-story tech newsletter ends with discount codes below for subscribers

(Image credit: Max Buondonno, Cover Art: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

AI for consumers 🤖

Google showed us the Pixel 10 phones, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a, all of which are being announced today, and they're rectifying two long-overdue issues for consumers.

🤖 1. Actually useful AI

Average consumers aren’t as hot on AI as much as the B2B sector. But Google, for the second year in a row, is nailing the execution on Pixel devices for B2C. Last year, it was “Add Me,” which allowed the camera taker to be added to a composite group photo thanks to AI. Families and couples I have spoken with love this, and it helped our IFA 2024 awards when we were in a bind without a tripod. Everyone was able to be in the hero photo.

This year, what’s winning me over are AI perks like 100x AI zoom and “Camera Coach” for suggesting better angles. Google goes beyond the basics, such as AI Writing Tools and asking AI to “draw a hat on the cat in this photo,” demos that aren’t all that meaningful in the long run (though Google also showed us those beanie-wearing cat photo demos, too).

🧲 2. Pixelsnap: Android’s answer to MagSafe (finally!)

Also, welcome Pixelsnap, Google’s MagSafe-like way to wirelessly charge with a magnetic back. I’m excited about this for more than just securely charging my phone. It opens the Pixel 10 series to all sorts of fun phone accessories I have, like magnetic wallets and tripod heads.

Here’s what we think so far and where to buy it.

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📱 Google’s Pixel 10 series offers minor, but meaningful upgrades

3️⃣ 3 non-foldables are coming: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL

📐 Design-wise, each looks a lot like its predecessor, minus a physical SIM

⚙️ It’s what's inside that counts: Bigger batteries and an AI-driven Tensor G5 chip

🤖 New AI features include Magic Cue and Camera Coach

🧲 An Android first: the Pixel 10 series has MagSafe-like Qi2 magnetic charging

📅 Pixel 10 preorders today, and all three non-foldables launch August 28

💰 Same ol’ price as last year: $799, $999, and $1,199

🔥 The Shortcut hot take

Don’t let Google’s basic paint job. On the outside, you’d think the shiny-new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL were their Pixel 9 predecessors with the same curvy corners and that huge visor-like rear camera bar.

But for the Pixel 10 series, it’s what’s on the inside that counts; the important stuff: bigger batteries, faster performance, and camera and AI upgrades you can’t get anywhere else. It may just tempt consumers from Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and Apple Intelligence upgrades.

Go deeper: our Pixel 10 Pro hands-on

See all four Pixel 10 colors

✅ Pros

⌚ New Accuta 360 display offered a curved screen, not just domed glass

📐 16% smaller bezel, 10% more screen real estate, and 3,000 nits (up to 2,000)

🔋 25% faster charging and more battery life (up to 40 hours on normal mode)

🛰️ First standalone watch to offer SOS Emergency satellite service

⚙️ Dual-chip architecture featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip

🚵‍♀️ Bike streaming will beam watch stats to your phone display

📳 Strong haptics, clearer speaker, and raise-to-wake Gemini functionality

💰 Same price as last year, starting at $349 (41mm) and $399 (45mm)

❌ Cons

⚡ 4th-gen Pixel Watch yet Google’s third new new charger

🏋️‍♂️ Fitbit Premium health coach won’t launch until October 2025

🪨 Not as durable as Apple or Samsung’s Ultra

🔥 The Shortcut hot take

The Pixel Watch 4 is painting outside the lines. When last year’s Pixel Watch 3 finally offered a much-needed larger screen size and a battery life boost via two display sizes, I thought, “Where does Google go from here?” The answer is beyond the border.

There are also some neat AI tricks, better battery life, a raise-to-wake AI feature and an all-new SOS mode that goes beyond what the Apple Watch offers. It’s Google’s most stylish gadget with a sizable upgrade that pairs nicely with the Pixel 10 series.

Go deeper: our Pixel Watch 4 hands-on

✅ Pros

📖 8-inch large tablet-like screen that folds down into a 6.4-inch phone

📸 Google’s latest AI trick: ‘Camera Coach’ will help you take better photos

🤖 New AI perks: Magic Cue, 100x AI Pro Res Zoom, and Daily Hub

💬 Voice translate over the phone – with an AI voice that sounds like each speaker

🧲 MagSafe-like ‘Pixelsnap’ debuts magnetic wireless Qi2 charging on Android (finally!)

🔋 Larger 5,015mAh battery offers 30+ hours and faster charging

⚙️ New gearless hinge and more durable ultra-thin glass

🏖️ The first foldable with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating

🎨 Lovely Moonstone and Jade colors (wish there were more)

⚙️ Up to 1TB of storage with all versions getting 16GB of RAM

💰 Expensive but no price increase from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

❌ Cons

💰 At $1,799, foldable phones still haven’t gotten cheaper

📐 Not nearly as thin as the stunning Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 7

📸 The camera hardware hasn’t changed; it’s just post-processing

🤖 100x Pro Res Zoom has the usual AI shortfalls (fingers, words)

🔥 The Shortcut hot take

For as much as I praised the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year (I gave it a 5/5), I was a bit worried about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold leading up to today’s launch. You see, 12 months ago, Google created the ideal sizing for a foldable phone in the US when Samsung’s fold screens were too narrow. But this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s bigger screens fixed Samsung’s biggest issue, and the phone got so much thinner. Google remains mostly the same.

But there are other perks to talk about with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It boasts a larger battery capacity, MagSafe-like Pixelsnap wireless charging, and numerous AI-enhanced features. Camera Coach helps you become a better photographer, Magic Cue pulls up important info across apps, and 100x AI Pro Res Zoom cleans up distant photos very nicely.

Go deeper: Pixel 10 Fold Pro hands-on

👩‍🦳 Nvidia introduces RTX Hair, a PC-specific graphical feature for realistic hair rendering

👀 It aims to deliver lifelike hair in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without a significant performance impact

📉 Previous attempts like HairWorks were visually impressive but caused performance issues

🙌 RTX Hair marks a return to hardware-specific graphical enhancements in PC gaming

Nvidia has announced RTX Hair, a proprietary graphics feature for Nvidia’s 5000-Series GPUs. The tech will come to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in September, and should make hair look more realistic. It’s a throwback to when Nvidia and AMD used to offer specific graphical features like PhysX on Nvidia cards or TressFX from AMD. It’s something that feels like it’s been missing from the PC landscape.

Learn more about RTX Hair

(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🎧 Sony announces a new Inzone H9 II gaming headset and Inzone E9 in-ear monitors

🔊 Sony Inzone H9 II features a new lightweight design with drivers and noise-cancelling pulled from the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones

🦻 New Inzone E9 fill in the niche needed for gaming-focused in-ear monitors for esports gamers

⌨️ Sony breaks into PC peripherals with a new gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, and a pair of mouse mats 📅 Sony Inzone H9 II and Inzone E9 are available to buy now with preorders available on Sony’s other PC gaming peripherals

Sony is going for the PC gaming crowd with its fresh lineup of gaming headsets, keyboards, mouse, and more.

Starting with the Sony Inzone H9 II, it’s a massive departure from the original Sony Inzone H9. The new design ditches the traditional headband of most gaming headsets for a wire framework that lightens the load, dropping the weight from 330g to 273g.

The Inzone H9 II has also adopted its 30mm drivers from Sony’s mainstream WH-1000XM6 noise-cancelling wireless headphones. These new drivers are smaller than the previous 40mm units, but Sony claims they deliver better sound quality by putting more space between them and your ear. The Inzone H9 II has also been upgraded with the dual sensor technology from the WH-1000X, so its noise-cancelling is on the same performance level as the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Go deeper: Sony's new gaming gear

📆 The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Asus ROG Ally X are out on October 16, 2025

🤫 Strangely, no price or pre-order date was announced

💰 However, a leak suggests the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $899.99, making it one of the most expensive PC handhelds

👍 A less powerful version, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, costs $549.99

Microsoft has revealed that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will launch on October 16, 2025. However, the price and pre-order date weren’t shared, though retailers like Best Buy are listing the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X for $899.99 and the Asus ROG Xbox Ally for $549.99. That’s $100 more than the Asus ROG Ally X and double the price of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Go deeper: Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

📺 Apple is reportedly upgrading the chip inside the Apple TV 4K

⚙️ The company’s next set-top-box will be powered by an A17 Pro

📱 It’ll have similar performance to the iPhone 15 Pro

🛜 The new Apple TV 4K could also come with a custom Bluetooth & Wi-Fi chip

📅 Apple is expected to release the new Apple TV sometime this fall

Here's what's new with Apple TV

📆 Kirby Air Riders releases on November 20, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2

🆕 The game revives City Trial mode and introduces gameplay refinements

🙌 Developed by Masahiro Sakurai, it’s a passion project with more surprises teased

👍 Nintendo Switch 2 has seen several first-party releases and free updates for older titles

Nintendo Switch 2 players can get tickled pink with Kirby Air Riders on November 20, 2025. The game was shown off in a dedicated Direct, and seems like a refined, expanded and lovingly crafted sequel to the cult classic Kirby Air Ride, which released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2003.

Find out more about Kirby Air Riders

🏈 Reviews for Madden NFL 26, the latest entry in the longstanding sports series, have started to roll in

👍 According to Metacritic, the game has averaged a score of 72

🙌 Some reviewers have called it the best entry in the series in a decade and praised its feature sharing with College Football 26

🪲 More critical write-ups have noted a litany of bugs that heavily impact its playability

Walmart: Madden NFL 26

Best Buy: Madden NFL 26

GameStop: Madden NFL 26

Amazon: Madden NFL 26

See the full roundup

🐮 Animal rights group PETA has written to Nintendo to call for them to remove Cow's "cruel" nose ring in Mario Kart World

✍️ PETA has contacted Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa to explain the danger of nose rings to cows

🤷‍♂️ The organization said that the game is meant to be a "fun escape", and that's why the nose ring should be removed

📈 Mario Kart World has been a smash-hit for Nintendo as the Switch 2's pack-in title, with nearly six million copies sold since June 5

Everyone’s favorite Mario Kart World character has come under fire from the Animal Rights organization, PETA. PETA has taken issue with Cow’s nose ring, and has asked Nintendo to remove it. This isn’t the first time PETA has had a problem with Nintendo’s games, as it’s previously complained about Pokémon and Animal Crossing.

Find out more about PETA's complaint

🟦 $100 PlayStation gift card for $89 Can be used on PS+ or PS5 digital games

🍄 $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 Use funds for Nintendo Online or digital eShop games Can’t be used for Nintendo hardware, sorry

❎ $30 off Xbox Game Pass Core (3 months) for just $14 Converts 2:1 to Game Pass Ultimate, so it’ll cost $28 vs Microsoft’s $60

🟩 $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

🟩 $100 Xbox Gift Card for $87

We’re expanding our discount codes for paid subscribers as a pack-in. It’s sort of like CD-ROM pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

😬 Can’t afford it? Totally fine. I’m opening up more ways to be a paid subscriber for people who can’t spare the $5/mo ($4.16/mo) to keep us going. Support us in other ways by referring your friends & family to The Shortcut. Help us grow!

Refer a friend

Here are the actual discount codes for paid subscribers ⤵️