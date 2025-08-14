📺 Apple is reportedly upgrading the chip inside the Apple TV 4K

⚙️ The company’s next set-top-box will be powered by an A17 Pro

📱 It’ll have similar performance to the iPhone 15 Pro

🛜 The new Apple TV 4K could also come with a custom Bluetooth & Wi-Fi chip

📅 Apple is expected to release the new Apple TV sometime this fall

Apple is gearing up to launch a new Apple TV 4K in the near future, and one of the biggest upgrades it could get is a new chip. The next-generation Apple TV will be powered by the A17 Pro chip, according to a report from MacRumors. It’s the same chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro from 2023, which will likely give the set-top box a noticeable performance upgrade since the current generation runs the A15 Bionic.

The new processor will not only give the Apple TV 4K better performance than the current model, but it would also (technically) enable Apple Intelligence. Apple has only enabled its AI features for iPhones dating back to the iPhone 15 Pro, which indicates it needs at least an A17 Pro processor for the features to work. Of course, it’s unclear what Apple Intelligence will look like on tvOS 26 when/if it comes, but at least the necessary hardware will be on the market.

Other than the new processor, Apple is also rumored to add a custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip to the Apple TV 4K, which will give it greater control over power usage. It’s expected to run tvOS 26 out of the box with Apple’s Liquid Glass redesign, karaoke in Apple Music, an upgraded FaceTime experience, and new Aerial wallpapers.

Apple is rumored to announce the next Apple TV 4K sometime this fall, potentially around the time of the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. Those devices are rumored to be unveiled on September 9.

