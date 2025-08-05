📺 Apple is reportedly readying an upgraded Apple TV 4K

📅 The new model is rumored to arrive later this year

👀 It could be announced as early as next month

🏎️ The new Apple TV 4K is rumored to get better performance and a lower price

Apple has a lot of new products arriving before the end of the year, and it looks like one of them will be a new Apple TV 4K. The company plans to release it sometime between September and December, according to a report from MacRumors who cites a reliable source. The new model will replace the existing Apple TV 4K which has been around since 2022.

The updated model is rumored to come with a number of upgrades. It sounds like performance will be the name of the game, with the aging A15 Bionic (the same chip that’s in the iPhone 13) being swapped out for something more up to date. Rumors also suggest it’ll include support for faster Wi-Fi 7. Apple might also include its own custom-designed chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing for better performance and efficiency. It’ll more than likely come with tvOS 26 out of the box, too.

Apple’s currently Apple TV 4K made strides when it was released thanks to its support for HDR10+ content, its updated Siri Remote with USB-C, and a lower starting price.

It seems like the new model could offer a similar experience, with a handful of upgrades in tow and a lower price to boot. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst and well-known leaker in the Apple world, recently reported that the new Apple TV 4K will likely be cheaper than the current $129 model, although it’s unclear how much lower it could go.

There’s a rumor that we could see the new Apple TV 4K next month. Apple is expected to hold an event on September 9 to reveal the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, along with other devices. We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything further.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.