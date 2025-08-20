(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎧 Google has announced the Pixel Buds 2a

💰 They’re a budget-friendly take on the Pixel Buds Pro 2

🔇 Google includes ANC, a lighter design than the previous Pixel Buds A-series, and IP54 protection

🤖 They also integrate with Google’s AI features

🎨 Available in two colors: Iris and Hazel

📅 The Pixel Buds 2A launch on October 9 for $129

Google has a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds to pair with your Pixel 10. The company has announced the Pixel Buds 2a, a successor to the original Pixel Buds A-series which launched back in 2021. Four years later, the buds take on a more pro-like design, noise cancellation, and integrate with Google’s AI features.

🛍️ Pixel 10 preorder deals

👀 Also see

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Pixel Buds 2a come with an updated design that’s smaller and lighter than the original A-series. Google says the buds are easier to insert into your ears and sit more comfortably for longer periods of time. You’ll find four different-sized ear tips in the packaging to help get the right fit. You also get IP54 certification for dust and water resistance, which means they’ll be safe if you take them to the gym for a workout.

Inside, Google says it uses a custom-designed speaker driver and the Tensor A1 processor for upgraded audio quality. The buds also ship with Active Noise Cancellation with Google’s Silent Seal 1.5 technology which, combined with special windshields and the company’s AI chops, is supposed to deliver pretty solid noise cancellation for the price. We’ll have to put that to the test once we get a review sample.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Google says the Pixel Buds 2a can last up to seven hours on a full charge with ANC turned on, plus an additional 20 hours with the charging case. Google also says it’ll be offering replacement charging cases in case you need a new one over time, which is nice.

In addition, the Pixel Buds 2a integrate with Gemini for hands-free interactions. You also get multipoint connectivity, integration with Find Hub, and Fast Pair for quickly setting them up with your Android device.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Google is offering the Pixel Buds 2a in two different colors: Iris and Hazel. Both will launch on October 9 for $129.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.