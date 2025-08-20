(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Google has unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at a New York City event

💦 The $1,799 device has an IP68 rating, a larger battery, and boosted performance

2️⃣ Google is offering it in two new finishes for 2025

🎨 Here’s a hands-on look at Moonstone and Jade to help you decide which to buy

Google has taken the wraps off its latest foldable. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold succeeds last year’s excellent Pixel 9 Pro Fold and builds on the experience with upgraded specs. While it looks a lot like last year’s model (and doesn’t reach the impossibly-thin nature of the Galaxy Z Fold 7), there’s a lot to get excited about with this phone, between its bigger battery and the fact that it’s the first IP68-rated folding phone.

The new $1,799 foldable from the search giant has the potential to be one of the best of year, and if you’ve already decided it’s for you, chances are you’ll be considering which color to go with very soon. Like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is offering the 10 Pro Fold in two different finishes, although it didn’t go with two generic colorways.

Instead, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is being sold in the two new Pixel 10 Pro colors: Moonstone and Jade. I got to go hands-on with both of them ahead of Google’s event, and in short, I’m really impressed with both. Here’s a breakdown of each of them to help you decide which to buy.

Moonstone

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

My personal favorite Pixel 10 Pro Fold color is Moonstone. It’s the color that Google used to reveal the 10 Pro Fold in its teaser video ahead of the event, with a soft gray accent that has very gentle, smokey-navy vibe that feels like the dark side of the lunar surface. The soft, matte aluminum rails give it a more subdued look than the glossy rails on the Pixel 10 Pro, but I dig it. It’s the color I’d use full-time if I bought the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, hands down.

Jade

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

For fans of glitzy smartphone colors, Jade is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold color you should consider. The light green finish on the back has gentle yellow hues depending on the lighting, while the gold accents elevate the look to help your phone feel as premium as the price would allude to. It essentially looks like a higher-end version of Google’s Lemongrass finish which the standard Pixel 10 is offered in.

Which Pixel 10 Pro Fold would you buy?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Between these two colors, I’m curious: which one is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.