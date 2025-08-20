(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📱 Google has unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL at a New York City event

☀️ The phones have brighter screens, bigger batteries, and new AI features like Magic Cue

🎨 Each device ships in four distinct colors, and they look pretty snazzy IRL

📋 Here’s a breakdown of each Pixel 10 Pro color to help you decide which to buy

Google has just unveiled its latest Pixel devices, and the new Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL appear to be among the best phones of 2025. The devices, which were revealed at an event in New York City, look a lot like the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL on the outside. But on the inside, these are brand-new devices, complete with a new Tensor G5 chip, brighter screens, bigger batteries, and new AI features powered by Gemini.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the new Pixel 10 Pro, and if you’ve already decided this is the phone for you, chances are you’re trying to decide which color to get. Google is selling the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL in four different finishes, all of which look plenty premium. I got to check out each color ahead of the event, and I was impressed, especially with one color in particular.

Here’s a breakdown of all four Pixel 10 Pro colors to help you decide which one you should buy.

Moonstone

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

My personal favorite Pixel 10 Pro color is Moonstone. It’s the color that Google used to reveal the Pixel 10 Pro in its teaser video ahead of the event, with a soft gray accent that has very gentle, smokey-navy vibe that feels like the dark side of the lunar surface. It’s a striking color in person, with the glossy sides adding a premium finish to the back frosted glass. It’s the color I’d use full-time if I bought the Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL, hands-down.

Jade

For fans of glitzy smartphone colors, Jade is the Pixel 10 Pro color you should consider. The light green finish on the back has gentle yellow hues depending on the lighting, while the gold accents elevate the look to help your phone feel as premium as the price would allude to. It essentially looks like a higher-end version of Google’s Lemongrass finish which the standard Pixel 10 is offered in.

Obsidian

The tried and true, dark-gray colorway that Google has been using on virtually every Pixel phone since it existed has returned for the Pixel 10 lineup. It’s the same generic color we’ve seen over and over again, so there’s nothing new to report. It’s the color to get if you plan to throw your phone in a case, or if you want something stealthy and not flashy at all. I will say, I like how it looks more on the Pixel 10 Pro than on the Pixel 10 because of the glossy side rails.

Porcelain

Finally, there’s Porcelain. For fans of plain white and silver accents, this is the phone to get. Despite it feeling a bit boring, I actually like the way Porcelain looks on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. It’s bold enough to stand out among Google’s lineup, while also not being too alternative to keep it accessible for those who want a familiar colorway. It’s a good choice if Obsidian is a bit too low-key for your taste.

Which Pixel 10 color would you pick?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Between these four options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments.

