📱 Google has announced the new Pixel 10 at an event in New York

📸 The device comes with an extra rear camera, the Tensor G5, and a bigger battery

🎨 It comes in four vibrant finishes, and we got to go hands-on with all of them

📋 Here’s a breakdown of each one to help you decide which to buy

Google has announced four new Pixel devices, with the Pixel 10 at the starting point for the refreshed lineup. The device, which made its debut at an event in New York, is similar to the Pixel 9 from last year as far as its design is concerned. Under the hood, though, there are a number of upgrades like Tensor G5 and a third rear camera (not to mention new AI features) that help propel this $799 phone to new heights.

Google is selling the Pixel 10 in four snazzy finishes, ranging from more subdued hues to extra vibrancy to help you stand out from the crowd. I got to check out all four colors ahead of the event, and they looked pretty bold in real life, including the finish that’s a callback to the original Pixel from 2016.

Here’s a breakdown of all four Pixel 10 colors to help you decide which one you should buy.

Indigo

My personal favorite Pixel 10 color is Indigo. We saw it in a lot of the leaks leading up to the Pixel 10’s unveiling, and it was a stand-out hit in the renders alone. In person, the color is vibrant and leans into being a straight-up blue phone than anything else. It’s not trying to be Sky Blue, Ocean Blue, Navy Blue, Baby Blue - it’s just really blue.

Google says it serves as a special callback to the original Pixel. Released in 2016, that device’s premiere color was called Really Blue, and the new Indigo looks virtually identical to it.

Lemongrass

It’s not quite green, it’s not quite yellow. Somewhere in between is Lemongrass, a color that Google has used on its products in the past. For the Pixel 10, the vibrant shade is accented by a gold/copper aluminum rail and camera visor, which helps emphasize how bright the Lemongrass shade is. In person, the color held up compared to the renders; it’s a bold look for those who want a sure-fire way of standing out.

Frost

If you want a color that’s unique but a little more low-key, there’s Frost. It’s a different take on a traditional silver phone with a light blue accent that looks both refreshing and eye-catching in person. It’s the color you should get if you don’t want something completely generic but not as bold as Indigo or Lemongrass. I really liked how it looked when I went hands-on with it; it’s probably my second favorite of the lineup.

Obsidian

Finally, there’s Obsidian. The tried and true, dark-gray colorway that Google has been using on virtually every Pixel phone since it existed has returned for the Pixel 10. It’s the same generic color we’ve seen over and over again, so there’s nothing new to report. It’s the color to get if you plan to throw your phone in a case, or if you want something stealthy and not flashy at all.

Which Pixel 10 color would you pick?

Between these four options, I’m curious: which color is your favorite on the list? Let me know in the comments.

