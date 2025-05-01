(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🤖 Google is working with Apple on integrating Gemini into Siri

✅ Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the negotiations during a trial

🗣️ It would allow you to ask Siri questions and utilize Gemini AI for responses, similar to ChatGPT

⏳ It’ll also help buy Apple time to sort things out with Apple Intelligence

📅 The integration could be released by the end of the year

There’s a huge antitrust trial happening between the United States and Google as we speak, and during it, we’ve gotten a few insights into how Google operates and what it’s working on. One of the more interesting snippets of info lately? Gemini on iPhone.

It seems that Google is currently working on a deal with Apple to integrate Gemini with Siri, the same way ChatGPT does now. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the negotiations during the trial, responding with “Correct” after DOJ lawyer Veronica Onyema asked whether Google had any such plans. It could be a big deal for iPhone users in the future, and a way to buy Apple time to work on Apple Intelligence.

According to Pichai (via The Verge), he met with Tim Cook to discuss Google’s plans for evolving AI technologies and where Gemini’s distribution was headed. It seems like it could be headed directly for Siri on the iPhone shortly; Pichai says he expects a deal to land between Google and Apple by the middle of 2025 and for integration to roll out by the end of the year.

Right now, if you want to use Gemini on the iPhone, you have to download the Gemini app for iOS. It works similarly to the way it does on Android phones like the Pixel 9 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing you to talk to it and ask questions, generate content, and have live conversations. Once integration with Siri lands, you’ll be able to talk to Siri and rely on Google’s AI models for responses and other features.

Not only will this get Google Gemini on a lot more phones, it’ll also help buy Apple time to figure out Apple Intelligence. Siri is supposed to get a major AI upgrade of its own with more natural language support, while the rest of what Apple promised back at WWDC 2024 has yet to roll out. The company has faced internal struggles figuring it all out, reportedly delaying a lot of these features until at least iOS 19.

If Gemini arrives on Siri later this year, it could give the voice assistant a boost in capabilities and make using AI on an iPhone a bit easier.

It’s unclear exactly when integration will roll out or what features will be supported, but we expect to find out in time. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.