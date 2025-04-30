(Credit: Apple / The Shortcut)

It’s been 10 years since Apple released the 12-inch MacBook, and it’s about time the company brought it back.

This laptop was one of the most interesting - and critiqued - MacBooks of all time. It was released during a time when the MacBook Pro was regularly getting updated with nicer designs and better specs, while the MacBook Air fell to the wayside and seemed doomed to have huge, metal bezels forever. Then the ultra-thin MacBook came along, and it created a ton of buzz.

Many fell in love with its slim design and light weight, while others appreciated the gorgeous 12-inch Retina display. On the other hand, the laptop got a lot of pushback for charging $1,299 for performance that was slower than virtually every other MacBook that Apple sold at the time. Powered by Intel M series chips, the laptop ran pretty efficiently but was too slow for most tasks, resulting in a machine that was great to look at but tough to use.

On top of that, the keyboard was way too thin to be enjoyable, which scared a lot of my writer friends away from it.

But it’s now 2025, and Apple’s computing technology has greatly advanced. The company now uses its own silicon in its laptops instead of Intel chips, macOS is more efficient and powerful than ever, and Apple has gotten better at making keyboards. The 12-inch MacBook was ruled “ahead of its time” by many reviewers, but the 2020s could be the decade where a MacBook of this caliber could excel. Here’s why.

💻 The design is stunning, even in 2025

There’s no doubt that the 12-inch MacBook design is still stunning, even to this day. The half-inch thick form factor and 2.03-pound weight make it ultra portable and easy to slip into any large bag or backpack. The edge-to-edge keyboard is also an appealing touch, as is the abnormally large trackpad. Even the bezels aren’t that big of a deal. I’m still a huge fan of this design, and if Apple brought it back, I’d be way too hyped about it.

👾 Apple M chips exist

Perhaps the biggest reason the 12-inch MacBook should make a comeback is the fact that Apple has better chips for it now. The M series has proven it can deliver on both performance and efficiency, beating out every Intel-based Mac that’s come before them. The M4 chip, for example, would excel in a MacBook like this; it’ll keep cool in the thin design, while pushing performance to new heights.

⌨️ We have better keyboard designs

Apple fixed the keyboard situation on its laptops with the MacBook Pro a few years ago, then brought it to the MacBook Air. Apple’s keys are a lot more comfortable to type on nowadays and offer satisfying feedback, all while remaining relatively thin. Gone are the company’s ancient, rarely-reliable butterfly switches, which were what the original 12-inch MacBook relied on. It’s not hard to imagine that the keyboard on a modern-day 12-inch MacBook would be greatly improved for this reason.

⚡️ USB-C is a lot better nowadays

While the MacBook would likely still lean on a single USB-C port due to its size, at least you’d be able to do a lot more with it. Apple uses Thunderbolt 4 nowadays which supports faster data speeds, charging speeds, and extending your workspace with a 6K monitor. Older USB-C ports could support hubs and such, but they’re nothing like what we have access to nowadays. If there were ever a time to include a single port on a laptop, it’d be now.

📶 If there was 5G, I wouldn’t even think of an iPad Pro

I’m on the fence about upgrading my 2018 iPad Pro to one of the newer ones because I want a little computer to bring with me that connects to cellular networks. It’s a nice convenience when your job is covering tech, but if a hypothetical 2025 12-inch MacBook came with 5G, I would never consider an iPad ever again. The 12-inch form factor, slim design, and 5G access would make it the perfect on-the-go laptop. Battery life would probably be fine, performance would be reliable, and I’d get the full macOS experience.

🗣️ Hey Apple, if you’re listening…

Maybe it’s time to start working on resurrecting the 12-inch MacBook. Sure, it may have been ill-received when it launched 10 years ago, and subsequent versions of it didn’t make it much better. But using what you have now in your production facilities, it could be the small but mighty laptop it was originally intended to be. My line is open if you need any more feedback.

Would you buy a 12-inch MacBook in 2025? Let me know in the comments!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.