(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 The Galaxy S25 Ultra just dropped, but it’s not much different from the S24 Ultra

✍️ Both phones are powerful, have great cameras, and come with S Pens

💰 One feels a bit better in the hand, while the other will save you money

👀 Which Galaxy S Ultra phone is right for you?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is on track to be one of the top smartphones of 2025. With its premium titanium design, big screen, S Pen, powerful cameras, and upgraded performance, this $1,299 beast is already leaving a lasting impression on the smartphone market.

But if you’re considering buying one, you might also be looking at last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. After all, the two phones share a lot of similarities like their camera systems, battery and screen sizes, and S Pens. It’s what led to a lot of folks pointing out the obvious: the S25 Ultra isn’t a monumental upgrade compared to the S24 Ultra, which means you’ll get a similar experience with either device.

So, when it’s time to add one to your cart, which should you choose: the shiny new S25 Ultra or last year’s S24 Ultra? Let’s break down the reasons why.

Buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra if…

📱 You need the biggest screen. The difference isn’t huge, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra technically has a bigger screen than the S24 Ultra. Thanks to the slimmer bezels around the display, Samsung was able to increase the size from 6.8 inches to 6.9 inches, which gives you an extra tenth of an inch to enjoy a movie, read an article, scribble with the S Pen, and more. Fans of phablets (remember that word?) will prefer the S25 Ultra for this reason alone.

🏞️ You take a lot of ultra-wide photos. One of the reasons I was excited for the S25 Ultra was the ultra-wide camera. Samsung replaced the aging 12MP ultra-wide from the S24 Ultra with a new 50MP sensor that brings in more light, detail, and clarity to your landscape photographs, resulting in better pictures at any time of day. If you find yourself using the ultra-wide camera a lot, the S25 Ultra is the one to get.

🤳 You want a comfier phone to hold. There aren’t a lot of design changes between the S25 Ultra and the S24 Ultra, but one thing that makes a noticeable difference are the curved corners. Gone are the boxy corners of yesteryear and in its place are rounded corners that feel a lot more comfortable in your hand. If you want a phone that fits better in your hand and is more enjoyable to use for long periods, the S25 Ultra is the right choice.

🤖 You’re on the AI bandwagon. Samsung is using Galaxy AI to freshen up the Galaxy S25 Ultra experience, and if you’re all in on using AI to get work done or have fun, you’ll like what One UI 7 brings to the table. You can give the S25 Ultra multiple commands strung together to send restaurant information to friends, create calendar events with reminders, change your mind halfway through your request, and more. You also get writing tools, image creation tools, and a slew of little AI touches throughout. The S24 Ultra will eventually get some of these features, but right now, the S25 Ultra is the phone to get if you want the best AI experience Samsung currently offers.

📞 You wanna hang onto your phone for a while. If you’re one of the folks who likes to use their phone until it physically falls apart, get the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Not only is it the newest version of the Ultra with all of Samsung’s latest design chops, it’ll get a minimum of seven years of software updates so you won’t miss out on any major features down the line. Pair it with an S25 Ultra case from our list and you’ll easily cruise through 5+ years with the phone in your pocket.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra if…

💰 You want to save money. The biggest perk to buying the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the money you’ll save. The second a new generation of Galaxy phones goes on sale, Samsung’s previous Galaxies always go on sale at a bunch of retailers and carreirs, making it easier than ever to get a high-quality smartphone at a great price. We expect the same thing to happen to the S24 Ultra, which will likely get discounted by around $200-$400 depending on where you go. That’s better than paying $1,299 for a shiny new S25 Ultra, especially given now similar they are.

✍️ You like using S Pen Air Commands. Samsung got rid of the Bluetooth chip in the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen because, according to the company, less than 1% of its total users were using Air Commands like remote shutter controls with their device. If you are in that 1%, you’ll want to stick with the S24 Ultra. Its S Pen comes with Bluetooth so you can use all the Air Commands you want.

Which one you are buying?

Have you decided whether to buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or S24 Ultra? Still have questions about which one to get? Drop a comment and let’s chat!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.