💰 Today is the last day you can save $50 instantly on your Galaxy S25

💸 Samsung’s pre-order credit deal expires by the time the phones are announced

📱 You’ll still be able to save up to $1,250 with trade-ins

📅 The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will be announced tomorrow in San Jose

If you’ve already decided to buy one of the new Galaxy S25 smartphones, today’s your last day to maximize your savings. Samsung has been offering a special pre-order deal where you get a bonus $50 credit for reserving a spot in line to place an order, and today is the last full day where you can take advantage of it.

Reserve a Galaxy S25 and save $50

On Samsung’s website, there’s an option to reserve a place in line to preorder a Galaxy S25 once it’s available. Enter your name and email and Samsung will give you an extra $50 credit that you can use on other products on Samsung’s website, like a new case or charger. It’s one of the best pre-order promotions every year, so if you’ve already decided to get an S25, it’s a no-brainer to reserve a spot and take advantage of it.

In addition, the reservation will enter you into a sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Samsung credit for buying even more Samsung products. That’s obviously not guaranteed money in your pocket like the $50 credit, but it at least adds a bit of fun to the whole reservation process.

Reserving a Galaxy S25 pre-order means you could save up to $1,300 in total on your purchase. That’s because Samsung will be offering some crazy trade-in deals that’ll save you up to $1,250, depending on the phone you decide to trade in. That might be enough to wipe away the cost of a new S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra, plus help you secure some sweet accessories as well.

Reserve a Galaxy S25 and save $50

The Shortcut is all about saving you as much money as possible, so our advice is to reserve your Galaxy S25 early before the $50 promotion expires tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

A leaked image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Credit: Evan Blass)

All three Galaxy S25 phones will come with tweaked designs with flatter edges than before, similar Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, and improved camera quality while retaining the same hardware as the S24 lineup (at least for the most part). They’ll be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, plenty of RAM (we’re hearing 16GB for the S25 Ultra), and - potentially - Qi2 wireless charging. The S25 Ultra may also set a new record for smartphone bezels thanks to how thin they are.

In addition, the phones will be powered by One UI 7 with Samsung’s Galaxy AI onboard. Battery life is expected to increase across the lineup, and each phone will come in a variety of new colors.

Reserve a Galaxy S25 and save $50

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.