After users discovered a hidden feature on the PS5 Pro that allows you to enhance the image quality of PS4 games – albeit ever so slightly – another interesting detail has emerged that suggests we’ll see more 8K PS5 Pro games in the future.

The list of 8K PS5 Pro games currently contains just two titles: Gran Turismo 7 and F1 24. Both titles can run at a crystal clear 8K, if you have a capable display, using the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s machine-learning upscaling technique known as PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).

However, Sony clearly wants to see more 8K PS5 Pro games in the future, as a user discovered you can now take 8K screenshots on the new console. It seems strange that Sony would add the option to take 8K screenshots for just two games, so expect more titles to hit the highest resolution in the future.

Strangely, Sony hasn’t included an 8K logo on the PS5 Pro’s box, even though the console can output at that resolution. Initially, the logo was on the PlayStation 5's retail box even though it could never output 8K, but Sony later removed it.

A new 8K capture option has been spotted. (Credit: TCMFGames)

With the PS5 Pro now in some gamers’ hands, we’re seeing new tidbits of information emerge. It turns out the console contains an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM alongside the 16GB of GDDR6 RAM we already knew about. Developers will probably use the extra 2GB of RAM for system-level tasks, which will give them more memory to work with.

Sony has revealed over 80 PS5 Pro enhanced games ahead of the console’s November 7 launch. The console costs $699.99, but you’ll have to pay an extra $79.99 if you want to attach a disc drive. The PlayStation 5 Pro also doesn’t come with a vertical stand.

