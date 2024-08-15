📆 Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out on October 31, 2024

👴 It’s been 10 years since the last Dragon Age game

😲 The Veilguard was first announced in 2018 under a previous title

😢 Many believe this is developer BioWare’s last chance after the failure of Anthem

BioWare has shared the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard alongside a new trailer.

The highly anticipated game is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 31, 2024. The game is available to pre-order for $69.99 on consoles and $59.99 on PC, with a Blood Dragon cosmetic armor included as a bonus for those who do.

It’s fair to say a lot is riding on Dragon Age: The Veilguard for developer BioWare. The illustrious studio, which created the impeccable Mass Effect trilogy, fell on hard times after the disastrous launch of Anthem.

Many believe that BioWare no longer has what it takes and that the success of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will ultimately dictate whether the studio lives or dies.

It’s been 10 years since Dragon Age: Inquisition, and it seems like BioWare is taking a more action-orientated approach for The Veilguard. Whether or not that will resonate with fans remains to be seen.

The Veilguard was first announced in 2018 under the previous title “Dreadwolf”. After such a long wait, publisher EA will hope that Dragon Age fans will buy the game in their droves, otherwise it may choose to sunset BioWare once and for all.

