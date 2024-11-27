(Credit: The Shortcut)

🤩 Amazon has a great deal on the Meta Quest 3S for Black Friday

💰 You can get the headset for $299 and receive $75 digital credit

🆓 The headset also comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow for free

👍 You also get three months of Meta Quest Plus for free

Amazon: Meta Quest 3S deal

Walmart: Meta Quest 3S

Best Buy: Meta Quest 3S

The Meta Quest 3S is a fantastic device, letting you jump into the world of VR and mixed reality for just $299. However, Amazon has a Black Friday Meta Quest 3S deal, which makes the new headset an even more tempting proposition.

You can get the Meta Quest 3S 128GB for its usual $299 price, but Amazon is also including $75 of digital credit to spend on whatever you like. I’d recommend getting an upgraded head strap for the Meta Quest 3S, as the standard one isn’t the best. However, it’s totally up to you what you spend the credit on.

As I mentioned in my Meta Quest 3S review, the headset keeps many of the key specs from the more expensive Quest 3. The Quest 3S’ fresnel lenses and lower display resolution are the biggest cost-cutting measures, while the processor, weight, refresh rate, and RAM remain the same. It even has one big advantage over the Quest 3: better head and hand tracking in low-light conditions.

Sweetening the deal even further is the fact you get Batman: Arkham Shadow for free, as well as three months of Meta Quest Plus, which lets you download two free games every month.

If the Meta Quest 3S doesn’t take your fancy, don’t forget we’re rounding up all the best Walmart Black Friday deals, which include big savings on PS5, Nintendo Switch, TVs, headphones and more.

Amazon: Meta Quest 3S deal

Up next: This AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal is the lowest price yet

Walmart Black Friday deals quick links

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.