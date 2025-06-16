🎮 Dbrand has started selling a new skin for the Nintendo Switch 2

💾 The company’s Teardown skin shows you what’s inside your console without having to crack it open yourself

🕹️ The accessory arrives shortly after Dbrand’s Killswitch 2 case went on sale

💰 You can pick up a Teardown skin for your Switch 2 starting at $19.95

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally out in the wild, and plenty of people are starting to get their hands on it (be sure to follow along with our Switch 2 restock coverage in case you haven’t gotten yours yet).

Now comes all the sweet Switch 2 accessories, and there are plenty to pick from. One that just hit the market is a fresh skin from Dbrand, which can give you an inside look at your console without having to buy a transparent shell for it. It arrives shortly after the company’s Killswitch 2 case went on sale.

Dbrand: Switch 2 Teardown skin

(Credit: Dbrand)

Dbrand’s new Teardown skin for the Nintendo Switch 2 reveals what it looks like inside the device. Made in collaboration with creator JerryRigEverything, the skin uncovers all the internals of your Switch 2, including the battery, circuits, motherboard, and more. It’s made from an ultra high-resolution scan of the inside of a Switch 2, which is treated to not fade and helps protect your device from scratches and other light damage.

There are plenty of other skins available on the Dbrand website for the Switch 2. You can pick from various patterns, colors, finishes, and even glow-in-the-dark. But by far, the coolest-looking one is Teardown, at least in my opinion.

You can pick between two separate kits for your skin: the Essential Kit which covers the left and right Joy-Cons, and the Deluxe Kit which wraps around your entire Switch 2. The former is priced at $19.95 while the latter is $49.95. Both are available now.

