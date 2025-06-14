Nintendo Switch 2 restock: how to find it in stock in the US
It's been over a week since the Switch 2 went on sale. Here's how to find the next restock of the sought-after Nintendo console.
🎮 The Shortcut is tracking the next Nintendo Switch restock with alerts
🌟 Last big restock: Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle
🔜 More Switch 2 consoles are expected in the US retailer this upcoming week
It’s still challenging to find the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock in the US, where the console sells out a few minutes after it restocks. Thousands of consoles have been sold through our priority alert links, but millions of gamers will want to buy a Switch 2. We have leads on when and where to buy the Nintendo console this upcoming week.
Want a leg up? The Shortcut subscribers got a notification when the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle were in stock in the US last Friday (lots of inventory), and earlier this week when there was a Best Buy restock. We’re ready to do it all over again in our exclusive Substack Chat.
Update: More than 12,000 Switch 2 pre-orders and post-launch orders were successfully placed through The Shortcut’s links, according to our exclusive data. Most of the orders were across five stores in the United States: Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and Sam’s Club.
Walmart: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Target: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
GameStop: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Best Buy: (next week) Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Sam’s Club: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Because Walmart and Best Buy just delivered their Switch 2 orders to the last batch of online purchasers this weekend, this means we’re expecting more consoles this week. In some parts of the US, Switch 2 has become easier to find in stock compared to the years-long PS5 restock crisis in 2020 and 2021.
How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts
Finding a Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the US
The best way to find the Nintendo Switch online in June has been to stay alert with in-stock notifications, as restocks can happen at any moment. Walmart restocked the Switch 2 last week, while both Best Buy and Target had the Switch 2 in stock this week at random times.
Every time Switch 2 has been in stock, The Shortcut sent our speedy restock alerts in our Substack Chat, which monitors inventory 24/7. It’s become the fastest way to get in-stock notifications, with a community that is dedicated to watching when the console is in stock.
It’s best to try to buy the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle first, even though that version of the console is in high demand. Why? According to The Shortcut’s exclusive Switch 2 sales data, the console bundle outsold the standalone Switch 2 console 7:1 at pre-order. Nintendo is simply making more of the bundle in the US, and soemtimes American retailers only have the console bundle in stock.
Thousands got a Switch 2 from Walmart last week
The Shortcut has gained authority on Nintendo Switch 2 restock information. That was evident last week when thousands of gamers were able to get a console because of our reliable notifications. The Shortcut is the #1 consumer technology publication on Substack and specializes in helping US consumers find the tech products they want at the best prices.
The early notifications, thanks to our sources, helped people prepare for the Switch 2 restock five hours before it happened. No other tech publication in the US has been able to match The Shortcut’s accuracy. So, if you want a Switch 2, hop into the Chat and turn on notifications on X to get the best information about the next restock.
