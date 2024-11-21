(Credit: CD Projekt Red)

😢 Cyberpunk 2077 won’t receive a PS5 Pro patch

🙂‍↔️ Developer CD Projekt Red says it has “no plans” to deliver an update

👏 There are over 100 PS5 Pro enhanced games

😬 However, some titles have had issues running on Sony’s new machine

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t benefit from the power of the PS5 Pro, as developer CD Projekt Red has ruled out releasing an update for Sony’s new console.

In a response to a fan who asked, “PS5 Pro patch and Black Friday sale so I can buy this game for the 3rd time,” the official Cyberpunk 2077 account on X said, “We currently have no plans for [a] PS5 Pro patch.”

That’s a shame, as Cyberpunk 2077 feels like an ideal candidate for an update. The game offers ray traced shadows but only at 30fps, so it would have been nice to see if CD Projekt Red could bring ray tracing support to the game’s 60fps Performance Mode.

The console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are also leagues behind the PC, which is still the best way to play the game. The PS5 and Xbox Series X updates went a long way to improving the console experience, which was nothing short of derisory on PS4 and Xbox One, but it’s never quite reached the level of quality that some players hoped.

There are over 100 PS5 Pro enhanced games for Sony’s console and a handful of 8K PS5 Pro games, but not every patch is live and some titles have struggled to get the most out of the new system. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Silent Hill 2 are two of the most notable titles that are exhibiting issues, and Alan Wake 2 doesn’t deliver the sort of game changing upgrade some were expecting.

Still, that doesn’t mean that the new $699.99 console won’t appeal to those who want the very best experience when playing the latest PS5 games. As we mentioned in our PS5 Pro review, if you have a big screen TV and want to end the debate over whether to choose Fidelity or Performance mode, Sony’s souped-up PlayStation 5 could be for you.

Just don’t get your hopes up for a Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Pro patch soon.

