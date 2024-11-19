🙌 Fixes for Silent Hill 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 Pro are on the way

😬 Both games run poorly on Sony’s new hardware and exhibit various issues

👍 EA said it’s actively investigating Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s PS5 Pro performance

🙏 And Silent Hill 2 dev Bloober Team said it’s working on fixing the game’s problems

Publisher EA and developer Bloober Team have addressed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Silent Hill 2’s poor performance on PS5 Pro.

Players have encountered several issues when playing the games on Sony’s new $699.99 console, with distracting flickering being the biggest culprit along with poor image quality.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor publisher EA took to X to release the following statement: "We’re aware of issues with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 Pro and are actively investigating.”

Digital Foundry said the game suffers from “severe image quality problems” on PS5 Pro, and both the Quality and Performance modes are affected.

While it’s pleasing that EA has said its investigating, it might not fill players with confidence, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been plagued with technical issues since it launched, and its PS5 Pro debut is yet another example of a great game being held back by frustrating problems.

After initially staying quiet on the issue, Silent Hill 2 developer Bloober Team has also responded to the swathes of angry PS5 Pro owners, who have been demanding an answer to why the game runs worse on PlayStation 5 Pro than on the base console.

In response to a comment on X that said, “Is the team aware of some issues on PS5 Pro? Game is phenomenal so far btw. Just spreading awareness of graphical issues on PS5 Pro,” Bloober Team said: “We’re working on it!”

With over 100 PS5 Pro enhanced games so far, there was always a chance that a few games would slip through the cracks and have issues on Sony’s new console. We’ll have to wait and see whether these problems are rectified, but it shows that the raw horsepower of the PlayStation 5 Pro isn’t enough to fix a game, and developers still need to put in the time and effort to get it right.

