😬 The PS5 Pro is struggling with some titles

😫 Silent Hill 2 remake and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have issues

👎 Currently, Silent Hill 2 runs worse on PS5 Pro than it does the base console

🤷‍♂️ There are over 50 PS5 Pro enhanced games, but each title varies in terms of improvements

The PS5 Pro has brought better performance and graphical quality to over 50 games, but two titles aren’t playing nice with Sony’s new console.

The game most noticeably affected is the new Silent Hill 2 remake, which reportedly runs worse on the PS5 Pro than it does on the base console. While Silent Hill 2 remake is one of many PS5 Pro enhanced games available, players have shared that it’s riddled with technical problems.

Fans have been messaging Konami, demanding an update on when they will address issues ranging from distracting flickering to inconsistent frame rates. So far, the Japanese publisher has been silent.

But Silent Hill 2 remake isn’t the only PS5 game that hasn’t seen a vast improvement on PlayStation 5 Pro. EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a game that launched in a sorry technical state, is still exhibiting issues despite the PS5 Pro’s significant increase in power.

As highlighted by the technical experts at Digital Foundry, the game has severe image quality problems, as Sony’s upscaling solution, PSSR, makes the game look “dramatically worse” in the game’s performance mode, according to Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie.

Even Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Quality Mode on PS5 Pro suffers, bringing the same issues from Performance Mode to the game’s 30fps mode.

Ultimately, Silent Hill 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor show that even though the PS5 Pro can deliver pleasing results, the developers still have to put in the time and effort to ensure any improvements are integrated properly. It also shows that if a game struggled on PS5 before, the PlayStation 5 Pro won’t act as a miraculous fix.

In our in-depth PS5 Pro review, we concluded that it’s great for those who don’t want to choose between fidelity or performance modes, but $700 is a steep price for a slight edge in graphics over the standard PlayStation 5.

