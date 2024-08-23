(Credit: Game Science)

📈 Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms

👏 Developer Game Science shared the news on X

📆 The game was only released on August 20, but quickly broke Steam records

🤔 Black Myth: Wukong is still set to come to Xbox Series X|S in the future

Black Myth: Wukong has become one of the fastest-selling games in history, achieving 10 million units sold across PC and PS5 in just three days.

Developer Game Science made the announcement on X, saying, “Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms. (Data as 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024)

“Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love. Have a great gaming weekend!”

The game had already broken records when it launched on August 20, becoming the second-most-played game ever on Steam, hitting an all-time peak of 2,415,714 players.

That puts in second place behind the multiplayer title PUBG, a stunning feat for a single-player-only game.

We already knew that the game was popular on Steam, but to sell 10 million units means it’s also sold well on PS5. The game is currently a timed exclusive on Sony’s console, but not for the reasons you might think.

Black Myth: Wukong was scheduled to come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but developer Game Science admitted the studio was having difficulty with Microsoft’s consoles, which has caused an unexpected delay.

Microsoft will hope it can get Black Myth: Wukong on its consoles as soon as possible, especially as the game has been a phenomenal success.

The success of Black Myth: Wukong on PC comes after the game received generally positive review scores from critics. The game ended up with a score of 81 from 69 critic reviews, which focused on the PC version.

The PS5 version seems to run well enough, but a PS5 Pro port of Black Myth: Wukong could make Sony’s more powerful console a tempting proposition for those who want the best experience possible. PS5 Pro pre-orders are expected to begin next month, with an announcement likely to take place at this year’s Tokyo Game Show.

