Nintendo released a grand total of 22 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors during the console’s lifespan. And while they might not be quite as eye-catching, we’re slowly seeing more Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 colors being released, giving players another choice from the standard Neon Blue and Neon Orange.

Nintendo has opted for a more understated look for the Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 colors, with the body remaining black, and an accent around the left and right Joy-Con 2 analog sticks. The Joy-Con 2 color truly reveals itself when the new magnetic controllers are detached from the system, as the rails show off the new hues in all their glory.

It might not be as eye-catching, but clearly Nintendo wants to ensure that the Joy-Con 2 controllers are clearly identifiable from the previous model. Limited edition Switch 2 bundles could give us more striking designs, but for now, we’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 colors you can buy and ranked our favorites.

If you’re a PS5 or Xbox Series X owner, we’ve also ranked the best PS5 controller colors and Xbox Series X controller colors that have been released for Sony and Microsoft’s consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 colors ranked

Nintendo has released two Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 colors so far, and I’ve ranked them all based on my subjective opinion. Of course, you can always mix and match the colors to make your Switch look genuinely unique if you pick up multiple pairs, though because of the more subtle design, it isn’t as impactful.

1. Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 💙💛

Release Date: July 23, 2026

MSRP: $99.99

Released to mark the release of Splatoon Raiders, the Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers represent the game’s Deep Cut characters. The Light Yellow stands out more than previous colors and works well with the deeper blue.

2. Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 💜💚

Release Date: February 12, 2026

MSRP: $99.99

Released alongside Mario Tennis Fever, the Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 controllers were the first new color variant Nintendo released. They include two color-matched rails for when you’re using motion controls or playing one of the many Nintendo Switch 2 games with mouse support.

Walmart: Purple and Green Joy-Con 2

Best Buy: Purple and Green Joy-Con 2

Amazon: Purple and Green Joy-Con 2

3. Neon Blue and Neon Orange Joy-Con 2 💙🧡

Release Date: June 5, 2025

MSRP: Included with every Switch 2, sold separately for $99.99

The Neon Blue and Neon Orange Joy-Con 2 are the default option that comes with every Nintendo Switch 2. They represent quite a departure from the more toy-like Neon Red and Neon Blue from the original Switch, with most of the color being shown when the Joy-Con 2 are detached from the console

Walmart: Joy-Con 2

Best Buy: Joy-Con 2

Amazon: Joy-Con 2

Expect to see more Joy-Con 2 controller colors released during the Nintendo Switch 2’s lifecycle. We’ll update this roundup with any new custom designs and special editions once they’re released.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.