Looking for some great gaming deals ahead of PAX East 2023? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

From now until April 1, you can enjoy some big discounts on several PC and console gaming accessories at Best Buy, featuring products from popular brands like Logitech and Roccat.

And the timing for these deals couldn’t be better. With GDC 2023 and PAX East taking place this week, there’s never been a better time to celebrate gaming by treating yourself to some brand-new gear.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your keyboard, want to cut the cord and go wireless, or have been on the lookout for a new gaming headset to bring your games to life, remember these deals end on April 1 so don’t miss out!

Roccat Kone Pro Air Wireless Gaming Mouse

MSRP: $129.99

Sale price: $79.99 (Save $50)

If you’re still fighting against the cable of a wired mouse and have grown tired of dealing with the cumbersome cord when you’re gaming, this wireless gaming mouse from Roccat should be on your shopping list.

Wireless gaming mice have slowly become a must-have item for PC gamers, as they offer far more freedom no matter what your playstyle. Whether you play on high sensitivity or low sensitivity, ditching the wire can feel like a liberating experience.

The Roccat Kone Pro Air Wireless Gaming Mouse weighs in at just 75 grams, so it’s super light and means your arm won’t grow tired, no matter how long you play. What’s more, each charge lasts over 100 hours, and thanks to Roccat’s Rapid Charge technology gives you five hours of play time with just a 10 minute charge.

With a saving of $50 on the white model and $60 on the black model, it’s time to cut the cord.

Best Buy: Roccat Kone Pro Air (Black)

Best Buy: Roccat Kone Pro Air (White)

Roccat Elo X Stereo Wired Gaming Headset

MSRP: $49.99

Sale price: $34.99 (Save $15)

Wired gaming headsets may seem a little prehistoric in the age of wireless peripherals, but they often offer superior sound. More importantly, they’re far more reliable than wireless headsets, as you never need to worry about any interference or even compatibility issues.

A good pair of wired cans like the Roccat Elo X Stereo Wired Gaming Headset only need a 3.5mm headphone jack to work, which means you can use these on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

What makes the Roccat Elo X an appealing pair of headphones is its 50mm Nanoclear speakers from Turtle Beach, that are designed to deliver crisp highs and thundering lows. You also get a TruSpeak detachable unidirecitonal microphone, so your voice will sound crystal clear without any static or crackle.

You can save $15 on the Roccat Elo X right now, which sounds good to us.

Best Buy: Roccat Elo X Gaming Headset

Logitech G535 Wireless Gaming Headset

MSRP: $129.99

Sale price: $99.99 (Save $30)

Even though wired headsets certainly have their strengths, it can be hard to go back to dealing with a cable once you’ve experience the freedom that a wireless pair of gaming headphones can offer. And if you’ve yet to enjoy cable-free audio yet, the Logitech G535 are a great pair.

With a 33-hour battery life, a weight of just 236 grams, memory foam earpads, and an adjustable headband so you can guarantee the perfect fit, the Logitech G535 offer all-day comfort. They also sound great, too,work on PS5, PS4 and PC, and include a Discord Cetified microphone.

Interested? You can save $30 on the Logitech G535 Wireless Gaming Headset until April 1.

Best Buy: Logitech G535 Gaming Headset

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset

MSRP: $229.99

Sale price: $176.99 (Save $53)

A step up from the Logitech G535 in terms of sound quality and features, Logitech’s flagship G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset is a popular choice with PC and PlayStation gamers.

What makes the Logitech G Pro X a favorite with competitive gamers in particular is the advanced PRO-G 50mm drivers that provide clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response. That means you can hear footsteps and environmental cues better than your opponents (providing they’re wearing a different headset), giving you an edge online.

Furthermore, PC players can also enjoy 7.1 surround sound for greater positional awareness, and console gamers will appreciate the 13+m of 2.4GHz wireless range. If that wasn’t enough, the detachable pro-grade microphone features real-time Blue voice technology on PC to provide best-in-class voice comms.

With a chunky $53 saving, these might be the only gaming headphones you ever need to buy.

Best Buy: Logitech G Pro X Wireless

Logitech G PRO X Wired Gaming Headset

MSRP: $129.99

Sale price: $99.99 ($30)

The Logitech G Pro X Wired Gaming Headset provides all the benefits of the wireless version above, but is noticeably cheaper. You still get console and PC compatibility, Blue Voice microphone technology, and the same advanced Pro-G 50mm drivers – if you can stomach having a cable, then, the wired version of the Logitech G Pro X is a no brainer.

Again, it’s worth reiterating that wired headphones tend to offer superior sound quality and you’ll be able to use these on more devices, including Nintendo Switch. After all, you only need a 3.5mm headphone jack and you’re good to go.

Save $30 on the Logitech G Pro X Wired Gaming Headset at Best Buy right now.

Best Buy: Logitech G Pro X Wired

Roccat Vulcan II Mini 65% Wired Gaming Keyboard

MSRP: $119.99

Sale price: $99.99 (Save $20)

Mini keyboards are growing in popularity, as gamers and remote workers realize that having a keyboard that takes up the majority of your desk isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. That’s where mini keyboards come in, and this 65% wired gaming keyboard from Roccat will not only give you plenty of room, but also a competitive edge in game.

You can enter game mode easily, and unlock a second function layer which can be programmed into near limitless options. The keyboard’s RGB lighting isn’t just for show, either, as the Roccat Vulcan II’s smart keys feature dual LEDs to indicate when secondary functions are active.

The Roccat Vulcan II uses exclusive Titan II optical switches which are linear, ultra-fast acutations and offer incredible durability. You can save $20 on this small but mighty keyboard now.

Best Buy: Roccat Vulcan II Mini (Black)

Best Buy: Roccat Vulcan II Mini (White)

Logitech G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

MSRP: $249.99

Sale price: $229.99 (save $20)

Best Buy has a range of fantastic Logitech wireless gaming keyboards on sale, including TKL (ten keyless) and full-size keyboards, as well as various mechanical switches to choose from like clicky, tactile and linear.

These keyboards include dedicated media controls, five G-keys for creating custom macros and commands per game, and stunning TGB lighting that includes approximately 16.8 million colors.

With up to 30 hours of playtime from a single charge, and a quick recharge time of three hours, you won’t be at the mercy of poor battery life – you’ll also be notified once the battery drops to 15%.

A popular choice with pro gamers everyone, don’t miss this opportunity to save some money on Logitech’s G915 keyboard range.

Best Buy: Logitech G915 TKL (Clicky)

Best Buy: Logitech G915 TKL (Tactile)

Best Buy: Logitech G915 Full (Tactile)

Best Buy: Logitech G915 Full (Linear)

Logitech FITS True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

MSRP: $229.99

Gaming earbuds haven’t experienced the same metoric rise as we’ve seen with mobile users, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a great choice. If you’ve ever had trouble finding earbuds with the right fit, though, the Logitech G FITS might be for you.

These earbuds use Logitech’s patented LIGHTFORM technology to mold to your ears and create a custom fit within 60 seconds. The way the earbuds fit means you’ll benefit from best-in-class passive sound isolation, but also better sound.

With 10mm drivers, the Logitech G FITS promise to deliver full, warm sound with punchy bass, and you can enjoy seven hours of listening time and eight hours with the charging case.

For those who are sick of suffering from headset hair or like to game in comfort lying down, it’s easy to see why gaming earbuds are growing in appeal.

Best Buy: Logitech FITS Earbuds

Astro A10 Gaming Headset GEN 2

MSRP: $59.99

The Astro A10 Gaming Headset GEN 2 not only comes in five different color ways, but its also built to last. With replaceable ear cushions and a removeable headband pad, you can easily replace any worn parts, and the ultra durable headband means it can survive even the most heavy-handed users.

Astro has earned its reputation as one of the best gaming headset brands around, offering great sound quality, flip to mute microphones and long-lasting comfort. As this is a wired headset, you can use the Astro A10 headset on practically every console or device – just as long as it has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best Buy: Astro A10 (Lilac)

Best Buy: Astro A10 (Mint)

Best Buy: Astro A10 (Gray)

Best Buy: Astro A10 (Black)

Best Buy: Astro A10 (White)

Sonos Move Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker

MSRP: $399.99

If you’re in the market for an exceptional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Move should be on your radar. What makes this speaker unique is that not only do you get the stellar sound quality that Sonos has become famed for, but it can be used in practically all conditions.

Whether that’s rain, snow, dust, salt spray from the sea, extreme heat or cold thanks to its IP56 rating, the Sonos Move is one of the few speakers that you can safely take and use anywhere.



With built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, you can get all your questions answers and use commands to streamline your life, such as setting timings when you’re cooking, or simply playing your favorite jams when gaming.

Best Buy: Sonos Move (Black)

Best Buy: Sonos Move (White)